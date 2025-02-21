The Kardashians star Khloe Kardashian is uncomfortable with all the rumors about her reconciliation with her ex, Tristan Thompson. During The Kardashians Season 6, Episode 3, which aired on February 20, 2025, the Good American founder confessed that she was anxious about joining her kids True and Tatum Thompson at a Cleveland Cavaliers game in 2024 to watch their father play. According to the Kardashian sisters, she feared that the public would twist the narrative and make it look like she was getting back together with Tristian.

Khloe added that despite her reservations, she decided to do what was right for her children and went to see the game with them. “It was such a great experience for my kids,” shared the reality star while revealing that the experience was especially enjoyable for her 6-year-old daughter. Khloe noted that True is now old enough to understand what her dad does and that she is always excited to see him play.

In the past, Khloe has had to shut down speculation about her relationship with Thompson multiple times. Back in May 2023, the reality star addressed the rumors head-on and responded to a blind item that was posted on Instagram after she was spotted at one of Tristian’s games. Khloe took to the comments and asked people to stop “pushing this narrative.” The Kardashian star tried to explain that supporting Tristian at a game did not mean they were back together. “Some things really are just as they are,” concluded the mother of two.

Kim Kardashian Responds to People Criticizing North West's Performance

The same episode featured a behind-the-scenes look at North West’s performance as Simba in The Lion King concert at the Hollywood Bowl in 2024. Ahead of her daughter’s performance, Kim told the cameras that she knew exactly what kind of criticism would follow. The SKIMS founder predicted that people would say that North “isn’t Whitney Houston” or that she “got the job because of her parents.”

Kim took the moment to declare that “North is the moment.” According to the reality star, millions of people follow North on TikTok. Kim claimed that her daughter has a large personality and is a great performer. She clapped back at the critics and threw in a few profanities for anyone who was going to hate on her child for having the time of her life. “She’s not there to be Mariah Carey,” joked Kim.

On a happier note, the reality star talked about how proud she was when North received a standing ovation for her performance of “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King.” The entrepreneur expressed how wonderful it was to see her daughter have fun on stage without being nervous. Kim also reunited with her ex, Kanye West at the concert and revealed that “it’s always good vibes” between the two of them when it comes to supporting their kids.