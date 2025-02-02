Khloe Kardashian has many businesses and when she's not on The Kardashians with her family, she's sharing stories about her life on her podcast. Now, in a new episode of Khloe in Wonder Land, she shared all about her relationship with Tristian Thompson. While 9 months pregnant, the Good American founder learned Thompson had been unfaithful from internet reports. She went into labor just two days later. And she had to make a quick decision about whether she still wanted to have Thompson in the delivery room with her. "And people were like 'Do you want him in the hospital room when you're giving birth?' and it was my first baby and I said I do," Kardashian said

But Kardashian went on to talk about how Thompson's affair happened close to when she gave birth to her daughter, True Thompson. Kardashian shared "I remember when Tristan had an affair, it was public and I gave birth 48 hours later." She went on to say that she simply said that they were going to just go through the birth as if nothing was wrong. "And we're all going to pretend,' because of course I had to have all my siblings in the room and my mom."

normal as possible so that her daughter had the most normal video of her birth to go Kardashian went on to say that she wanted it to seem asof her birth to go back to someday. "I said, 'We're all...it's gonna be hard for you guys, but let's all act like this didn't happen, because my daughter's going to see this home footage one day, and I don't want her to ever see...' I was thinking for my daughter, True."

Khloe Kardashian Shares That She Made a Hard Decision For Her Daughter

Image via Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

During her chat, Kardashian shared with her guest, Mel Robbins, that she gets upset when she thinks back to True's birth. She shares that she can tell that she's not really herself in the footage. "I get sad if I ever see myself [back then], because I can tell I'm blank, and it's an out of body experience," she said. "I just went into autopilot, and I just went into, 'I'm not here.' I was not present, but my body was there. I gave birth, I did what I had to do, but it was for her."

Kardashian said that she wanted True to have this and to know that her father was there. "I thought of her and I was like, 'For her memories, I want her to know her dad was in the room.'" She went on to say that when it was all over, she then told Thompson they were done. "When it was done, he went along, because I was like, 'I can't talk to you,'" she said, "but [only] when I put my home camera down. I made sure to do what I needed to do for her."

The Kardashians can be streamed on Hulu.