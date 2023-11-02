The Big Picture Khloé Kardashian's past relationships with sports stars and rappers have been toxic and prone to infidelity, suggesting she needs a change.

Suggestions for potential partners include music artists and businessmen.

After her rocky romance with Tristan Thompson, fans want Khloé to choose better partners.

Khloé Kardashian has, arguably, the worst taste in men. She’s dated all kinds of sports stars and that hasn’t necessarily worked out for her. She’s been cheated on multiple times by her ex and baby-daddy, Tristan Thompson. She’s dated all kinds of men, but they’ve all generally come from the same world of sports and hip-hop, and those men tend to find it difficult to stay “tied-down” to one single woman. With the touring and city hopping it’s very easy for these men to do whatever they wish without getting caught. And they often do get caught but still don’t care. It’s a toxic trait that is clearly very attractive to her.

Perhaps the toxic relationships are all a part of the Kris Jenner supervillain fame agenda, but that doesn’t matter. The fame has been acquired, and now it’s time to look for solid love with a good foundation. She needs to broaden her horizons, and here are five great people we’d think would suit her.

1 Brian Chesky

Airbnb CEO

Brian Chesky is the person who created Airbnb, the app/website that have revolutionized travel. He's outspoken about his desire to discover technology, and how to make it better. Khloe has historically never gone for the "smart guy" type, as she tends to gravitate towards looks first. If she were to pair up with someone who is smart and business-minded, it could be a match made in heaven! Khloe could use someone in her life who believes in fixing things to make them even better than before. He also seems like a very genuine and down-to-earth person.

2 Pavel Durov

Creator of VKontakte

Pavel Durov is a guy who has done a lot in his young life. He created the biggest social media network in Russia, VKontakte, leading him to become very rich. He keeps busy, as he also co-founded Telegram, a messaging app that purports to be better and safer than WhatsApp. Not only that, but it's clear that he cares about his body and appearance, something the Good American founder would probably appreciate about him. He's got brains, body, and millions. What more could a Kardashian ask for?

3 Zac Efron

Actor and Singer from 'High School Musical' and the upcoming film 'The Iron Claw'

Does anyone really need to introduce Zac Efron? He was many millennial girls' teen dream in his Disney days. Now he’s focused on more serious acting projects, all while being a nice dude. He's had a decades-long career, coming a long way up from his humble Disney Channel beginnings. They both share being in the limelight at a young age in common, which is a great starting place for building a connection and bond. He's never been married, and as far as we know, he has no children. In other words, he has no baggage, which is something that would also be good for the reality star. He’s just wholesome, and that’s something the reality star could definitely use in her life.

4 Kip Moore

Country Music Star and American Country Awards Nominee

Kip Moore is the rare musician who doesn’t feel a need to mess around when he’s on tour. He seems like a genuine guy who also happens to be talented. He’s a favorite in the country music world, and that’s a place we have yet to see a Kardashian venture. He has been very candid in interviews about being focused on his music rather than having meaningless hookups, which is a mindset that would suit Khloe nicely, especially after the constant infidelities of baby-daddy Tristan. The rocker type has worked out well for Kourtney Kardashian, perhaps what her sister really needs is a good ol’ fashioned country boy.

5 The Weeknd aka Abel Tsefaye

Singer and Actor in 'The Idol'

While he may have a current girlfriend, The Weeknd is not currently married, so it's a pairing worth exploring. Abel has recently had some interesting buzz surrounding him, primarily thanks to his performance in the Max series The Idol. Despite this, he stands by the work he created, which is respectable. His acting skills may be questionable, but his musical talent and charm certainly are not. The mother of two has generally gravitated towards rappers, and The Weeknd may be a good option that blends the best of her dating pool world, though he's been rumored to have dated Selena Gomez.

6 Joe Jonas

Singer from The Jonas Brothers

Joe Jonas has recently become single, and is currently in the midst of his divorce from Game of Thrones' star Sophie Turner. It seems like he wants to focus on having a quiet familial life, which would be good for Khloe right about now. His name has enough clout to please matriarch Kris Jenner, and could potentially be a great match for Khloe. And given how much Khloe loves the structure of co-parenting, it would be easy for these two to come together and blend their families.

7 Aaron Rodgers

NFL Jets Quarterback

Aaron Rodgers is officially a reality TV star thanks to Max's Hard Knocks, which would mean that he and The Kardashians star have one thing in common. He clearly loved being in front of the camera on the series as well. He's recently been seen in a new relationship, however, should things not work out with his current paramour, Khloe would be a great option for him. He's funny and seems a little off, but in a quirky way. Who doesn't love a good UFO story? Aaron certainly has a good one. He seems to be a fun-loving guy, and despite past controversies, could be a great addition to Khloe's life.

8 Jonathan Gardner, Esq

Hollywood Reporter Top 100 Power Lawyers 2023

Image via Cohen and Gardner llp

Unlike most celebrity lawyers, there isn’t much out there about Jonathan Gardner, which is a good thing. Celebrity lawyers tend to try to feel famous themselves, which can lead to over-saturation. If Jonathan Gardner is single, he’s definitely a great potential match for Khloe. Her father was a lawyer, after all. Why not try dating one? Not only that, perhaps dating someone who prefers to stay behind the scenes would suit her life in a way she hasn't considered.