The Big Picture Kloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson shared two kids together, daughter True and son Tatum.

Khloe has consistently stood by Tristan despite his multiple instances of infidelity, showing her love and empathy.

Khloe spends time with Tristan for the sake of their children, making sure they have a healthy relationship with their father.

Khloe's support for her loved ones, including supporting Tristan emotionally after his mother's death, showcases her unconditional love..

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson first met each other in 2016, and since then their lives have been intertwined for good. They have two children together, their 4-year-old daughter, True, and their newborn son Tatum. Because of their children, they will most definitely be in each other's lives till the end.

Their relationship has been a hot topic over the years and everyone knows how it has been a wild rollercoaster ride. Anyone would agree that Khloe has given Tristan way more chances than he deserved. But if there is one fact that we were to get out of all the events over the years, it’s that Khloe Kardashian is definitely a ride-or-die. She has always tried her best to stand by Tristan, sometimes out of love and sometimes just for her kids. Many have called her a push over but if we were to look at it from a different perspective, Khloe has been very humanly empathetic and emotionally mature with the man she once loved. Here is a list of the times Khloe Kardashian stood by her man.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Her 'American Horror Story' Role

The Way Khloe Dealt with Tristan When He Was Unfaithful

In 2018, when Khloe was about to give birth to their first child, the headlines were rather filled with a different kind of news. A day that Khloe should’ve spent celebrating became the day she found out that the father of her newborn had been cheating on her throughout her pregnancy. We can imagine how awful it must have been to process the whole situation. Months down the line, we find out how, rather than a split, Khloe had chosen to give Tristan another chance and work things out in couple’s therapy. Khloe chose therapy when she could’ve easily gone for rage? We need to give her some applause there. People Magazine reported, “She has been very firm with Tristan, and she believes he wants to keep his family together as well.” Even though she tried everything humanly possible to work the relationship, Tristan was then again caught cheating with Jordyn Woods, who was Kylie Jenner's best friend at the time.

On Ryan Seacrest‘s radio show she said, “I know everybody makes mistakes. I think it’s how you handle it, and I think apologies need to be as loud as your disrespect was.” Tristan must have apologized loud enough for it to reach Khloe’s big heart because the two got back together once more during the 2020 pandemic. Tristan wrote on his Instagram “I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter True.” As wholesome as it may seem, Tristan again did not keep his word. He got sued by personal trainer Maralee Nichols for child support as he ended up having a kid with her without Khloe being aware. And this happened as their surrogate was also pregnant with Tatum!

Naturally, Khloe had had enough and completely let go of their relationship. On Twitter, she addressed her heartbreak once saying, “Tristan is equally to blame, but Tristan is the father of my child. Regardless of what he does to me, I won’t do that to my daughter.” It could have been lingering attachments that made her give Tristan this many chances. But her actions after the relationship was over also say a lot about her as a person.

Khloe and Tristan Hang Out Often for the Kids

After their relationship died romantically, there have been many incidents where Khloe has been drowned in rumors of her getting back together with Tristan just because they were pictured together. It seems that people have a hard time believing that Khloe is hanging out with the guy without any lingering feelings. As if one is forbidden to even breathe the same as their unfaithful ex. Khloe has had to clarify several times that the only reason they were spending time was because of their children. Tristan often spends quality time with his kids and posts about it on his social media. Khloe chooses to let the kids spend time with their father and is also there with them making memories. She is simply trying her best to make sure that her children don’t become scarred by their parent’s complicated relationship. In an interview with ABC's Robin Roberts, Khloé again clarified, "I still think he's a great guy, and he's a great dad. He's just not the guy for me."

Khloe’s Support for Her Loved Ones Is Unconditional

Earlier, in January 2023, Tristan's mother Andrea Thompson passed away due to an unexpected heart attack. Hearing the news, Khloe flew to Toronto as soon as she could. Staying true to the Kardashian family's way of supporting their loved ones in difficult times, she stood by Tristan. She helped him not only with the funeral, but she continued helping him emotionally throughout the year. In the recent episode of her show, The Kardashians, we can see her recall the exact moment she received the news on. She never imagined starting a new year with such a painful event. Khloe, who was also close to Andrea, shared her grief in an Instagram post saying “I feel blessed that I am lucky to have had someone that makes saying goodbye so incredibly difficult. So difficult that I’m choosing not to say goodbye for good because that is something I cannot fathom.”

Khloe Kardashian Knows How to Maintain Long-term Relationships

Tristan can be seen spending time with Khloe’s sister, Kim Kardashian. They also can be seen hanging out with their mutual friends. For example, Tristan attended Khloe’s best friends Malika and Khadijah Haqq's 40th birthday. Khloe also celebrated Tristan's 32nd birthday with a wholesome Instagram post where she called him the “best father”. She said, “Continue to Make your soul and your mommy proud. Happy birthday baby daddy.”

It’s clear that Khloe’s love and care are unconditional, and she is giving it to her loved ones by her own choice, regardless of their past mistakes. She is mature enough to understand the human capability of change and growth. She has the compassion to come down on a human-to-human level to support her ex-partner during sensitive life circumstances. And she is resilient enough to maintain a positive relationship with a guy who did her wrong for her children’s wellbeing.