The Big Picture Kardashian praises Thompson's parenting

Thompson acknowledges mistakes, aims to be a good example for kids

Co-parenting effectively despite relationship ending

Khloe Kardashian is talking about her relationship with Tristan Thompson, but it isn't the drama that people thought it would be. The reality star and Thompson, who share two children together, are currently co-parenting, and she recently talked about how far the two have come together. While on the SHE MD podcast, Kardashian said that Thompson is an "incredible father" and that she didn't want her time on the podcast to be interpreted as her "bashing" him.

Kardashian and Thompson's relationship has been the topic of many headlines, especially with Thompson cheating on her multiple times, including right before the birth of both of their children. The two started dating in 2016 and have had an on-and-off-again relationship that fully ended in 2022 with Kardashian stating that she would never go back with him again.

"He did make mistakes," Kardashian told SHE MD hosts Dr. Thais Aliabadi and Mary Alice Haney. "He's the nicest guy and we get along so well now. We're not meant to be together, but he was meant to be the father of these kids. And we do get along so well and I'm really grateful for that because my parents got along so well."

While Kardashian and Thompson are seemingly done without the chance to get back together, that doesn't mean that she has ill will toward him now. Thompson has talked about how he has changed for the better of his kids.

Both Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Say He's Made Positive Changes

Image via Corinne, Hulu

While on a Season 4 episode of The Kardashians, Thompson was talking about being held accountable for the mistakes he's made, probably referencing the amount of times that he has cheated on Kardashian. "I’m a firm believer that if you make a mistake, you have to be accountable for it and stand on two feet. You do the crime, ya gotta own it," Thompson said during the episode. But the reason he wants to do this is because of his children that she shares with Kardashian. "I want to be a good example for them," Thompson said. "I always tell Khloé, when it comes to True and having that conversation, it's on me to have that conversation, because Daddy failed you and Mommy...Mommy didn’t fail you."

This is a great turn for both Kardashian and Thompson but they are not going to end up back together, if Kardashian has anything to say about it. But working together for their kids is a wonderful thing.

The Kardashians can be streamed on Hulu. Season 5 premieres on May 23.

