The Kardashian Curse. It’s the hilarious theory that sprung forth from internet jokes, citing doom for any man who ends up with a Kardashian. Elle Magazine defined the Kardashian Curse as “The belief that the Kardashian brood happens to hex all of their ex-partners, whose lives fall into disarray after splitting from them.” It’s a silly theory, but is there a thread of truth buried within it? Yes and no. What if the reality of The Kardashian Curse is that it's not caused by Kris Jenner hovering over a boiling cauldron, but rather, it’s more of a social curse?

Rashad McCants believes the curse is very real, and it played into the downfall of his NBA career. McCants made an appearance on a podcast called Holdin’ Court, where he shared his version of events. He went on the show and began expressing why his experience has led him to believe that the Kardashian Curse is real. He shared, “So [The Kardashians] pick you-- you get picked, right? In my scenario, though, I was before her, not only first round [pick] but first pick, right?” Essentially, Rashad shared that the Kardashians personally chose him to date the middle sister, Khloé. He elaborates on this further, saying, “So it was almost like I recruited her, or allowed her to come into my clout… She had never had anyone that was of my stature. She [even] told me that.”

According to PEOPLE, Rashad and Khloé dated briefly at the end of 2008 and broke up in January 2009. Rashad had been playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves for three years at that point and had been traded to the Sacramento Kings when he and Khloé were an item. Khloé shared that it was mutual before their break up was turned into a plot device for Keeping Up With the Kardashians. During the podcast interview, Rashad stated, “They did an episode where Kim faked going into my voicemail and finding out that I cheated on Khloé, which we hadn't even been talking. She didn't even have my number.” And this is true, it was later discovered that the short-lived couple had already split when the scene was filmed.

Khloé and Rashad's Public Breakup Was Allegedly Caused By An Agent

Rashad McCants believes his whole relationship with Khloé, from beginning to end, was some kind of setup, including him being Khloé's first famous boyfriend. “They wanted to do a show on us because her fans thought that she was a lesbian. She wasn't ever being seen with no guys. She wasn't as attractive then. You know, she was still getting through her certain phases of baby fat...growing into her body," he said. "And so she used that as an opportunity to be seen with a baller.” He also shared that he did not break up with Khloe of his own volition.

The former NBA star said that it was his agent who told him to dump her. He states, “My agent told me to dump Khloé because she was going to be bad for my career, but then was in the wedding with Lamar [Odom].” Apparently, after seeing his agent at the wedding, Rashad became outraged and fired him. He shared candidly: “I fired his ass. As soon as I seen it. Then he blackballed me because he had never been fired. He was the number-one agent in the NBA. So my story is crazy.”

The problem with this statement is that Rashad changed his story while telling it during his chat on Holdin’ Court. Before saying that his agent was the reason for their relationship ending, earlier in the conversation, he discussed how changing his relationship status on Facebook led him to want out of the whole affair. He asserts that after he changed his relationship status from “In A Relationship with Khloé Kardashian” to “It’s Complicated,” Khloe approached him to reprimand him for doing it without talking to her first.

“I put my relationship [as] it’s complicated with Khloé and [it] went straight to MediaTakeout, straight to Us Weekly, [and] went straight to all the major blogs…We were together in the studio in Minnesota. She was like… ‘so, did you put this on your Facebook page?’ And I'm like, ‘yeah.’ [She said] ‘Well, you need to run this behind me before you do this because my family and my sisters, my mom, we have to answer to these things,'" he said the future Good American founder told him. "So I'm like, 'Okay… You know what? I'm off this shit. I got too many ladies. I got too many bitches. I'm not trying to hear this.' Do you feel me? And she tried to reel me back in, but at that point, it was too late.”

He then insinuated that when things ended with them, the Kardashians went on a smear campaign to ruin his reputation. He then flips the story back to saying that his agent urged him to dump Khloé, saying that he now sees why he advised him to do so, to protect his reputation.

Rashad McCants Is Problematically Revising His History With Khloé For Clout

Who is the real clout chaser in this story? Rashad insists there was a smear campaign against him in the same breath as him saying that he had “too many bitches” to be dealing with the PR aspects of dating Khloé. He says he fired his agent not only because he told him to stop dating Khloé, but also because he felt he wasn’t doing his job as an agent.

“He was trying to protect me in a way, but it became where the point is like 'Bro, you're not getting me on [a team]. I'm not on a team. Like I’m supposed to be on a team," he recalled. "My stats say, ‘Get me on a team for [a] one-year deal. Right. But once that didn't happen, I was just fed up. I'm like, 'Bro, you're supposed to be the best agent. Yeah. Ain't no way I'm not on no team right now. You fired.'” He believed he had the stats, but is that the truth? Upon further research, it appears as if Rashad may be exaggerating his talent a lot.

According to Basket-Reference.com, Rashad only scored an average of 10 points per game. When it comes to rebounds, a.k.a. the number of times he regained the ball after the opposing team missed a shot, he averaged only two to three rebounds per game. For comparison, Lamar Odom averaged 8-9 rebounds per game. Rashad was also injured often, meaning he was often not on the court. He also insists he was blackballed from the NBA due to his adversarial relationship with Kevin McHale. Rashad says that dating Khloé Kardashian ruined his career, firing his agent ruined his career, and Kevin McHale also ruined his career. He has not once taken ownership of the idea that he ruined his own career. Because, based on the data, he wasn’t very good in comparison to his peers.

His revisionist history continues in his memory of how his relationship ended with Khloé's. Rashad says, “Once I broke up with her, three weeks later, Lamar picked her up and was marrying her six days after those three weeks.” This statement would be insane if it were true. But it isn’t.

After things ended between Khloé and Rashad, she briefly dated NFL player Derrick Ward. Khloé and Lamar got together in August 2009, which was eight months after she and Rashad’s relationship had ended. Not three weeks. He continued to lie in the interview when asked about playing with Kobe Bryant, but that opportunity was also allegedly ruined by Khloé.

Rashad states: “One of the major politics was [that] Lamar was on the Lakers and Lamar was married to Khloé. And when I went to work out for The Lakers, the media took a picture of my signature when I went to the facility and posted it on Twitter. And the post said, ‘I don't know how Lamar's going to take this when McCants used to [explictive] Khloé, his wife. So it got back to Lamar, which got back to Kobe. And Kobe was supposed to sign off on me being there… we was in contact and thinking that Kobe would help me out, put me on the team. And it was like, he was real close with Lamar [so] that wasn't happening.”

The problem with this story is that it’s a lie. Patrick Beverly, a fellow NBA player, was also there the same day McCants was to work out with (and hopefully land a position with) the Lakers. According to Basketball Network, “While Beverley was trying to find his way into the NBA, McCants was trying to find a way to stick in it, and the Lakers brought the duo in for a workout, and both guys have very different accounts for what happened during the workout.

From Beverley’s perspective, he came in and was intent on doing everything he could to make The Lakers roster, and it ended up forcing McCants to quit and give up on the workout.” Real NBA fans understand the truth about Rashad McCants' career. He was an underwhelming player who was always injured, aggravated the coaches, and never won a single championship. He drags Lamar Odom consistently by making fun of his past drug problems, and yet Lamar Odom has had more of an impact on NBA history than Rashad ever will.

He claimed that Khloé was set up with him to increase her clout; however, based on the truth of the matter, it’s clear she was the one giving him clout. It should also be noted that he dated Khloé 15 years ago. Why is he still talking about her? Sure, he doesn’t have much of a career to talk about, but there is probably a much better use of his time now. Khloé Kardashian is doing vastly better than Rashad ever will do, and he needs to start keeping her name out of his mouth.

