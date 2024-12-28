Khloé Kardashian and her kids had to miss out on the holiday fun! The Kardashians star had to skip the annual Christmas Eve party with the extended family at her sister Kendall Jenner’s house and had to stay home and take care of her kids, True and Tatum Thompson, who were feeling under the weather.

The reality star took to her Instagram stories on the day after Christmas to share the reason why she had to skip the Christmas Eve party. The Good American founder explained that although it was less of a party and more of a hangout at Kendall Jenner’s place this year, it was still a “bummer” to miss out on the festivities with the whole clan. The mom of two revealed that her son, Tatum Thompson, was extremely sick over the weekend while noting how he’d recovered entirely by Christmas Eve. However, her daughter True Thompson had a “105 fever” and recalled how the experience was quite scary.

Khloé Kardashian shared that although they missed out on the Christmas Eve festivities, they decided to hang out with the rest of the family on Christmas. The Good American mogul also revealed how the family had decided to do “Santa toys” a day after Christmas because True Thompson was still recovering. Khloé Kardashian also took a moment to wish her fans a Merry Christmas amid the worrisome events.

Khloé Kardashian and ​​Kourtney Kardashian Are Allegedly Not in a Good Place With Each Other

Speculations are always running high and wild about the dynamics between the sisters in the Kardashian-Jenner clan. It’s great that Khloé Kardashian took time to clear the air on her absence from the Christmas Eve party — especially considering that rumor mills are churning with speculation on how she and her sister ​​Kourtney Kardashian are not on the best of terms.

The rumors stemmed from Khloé Kardashian’s interview with Bustle on December 3, 2024, in which she was praised for her mom, Kris Jenner, and sister, Kim Kardashian. The Good American mogul failed to mention her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, which was apparently an intentional move, a source exclusively told In Touch Weekly. The source explained how things between Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian have been declining over the years because Kim Kardashian had put the mom of two in the middle. The source revealed how this whole ordeal put Khloé Kardashian in a tough spot as follows:

“Khloé took Kim’s side and now even though Kim and Kourtney are doing a lot better, Khloé is still not in a great place with her.”

The source also added that Khloé Kardashian’s close friendship with the Lemme founder’s ex, Scott Disick, wasn’t helping their tense dynamic. The source also noted that Khloé Kardashian has not made efforts to grow close to Kourtney Kardashian’s husband, Travis Barker.

The Kardashians has been renewed for a sixth season, but an official release date has yet to be announced. In the meantime, you can stream the show’s previous seasons on Hulu.

