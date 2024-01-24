The Big Picture Director Matthew Vaughn is working on a new installment of Kick-Ass, with the script already halfway completed.

The new Kick-Ass will be part of a "meta-universe" and offer a different approach to the R-rated superhero concept in a post-Kick-Ass world.

The film will be the third entry in a trilogy that starts with School Fight and will be connected to the previous Kick-Ass movies.

Ask any Kick-Ass fan, and they’ll tell you that the two entries in the franchise were not nearly enough and that there’s certainly room for more. Fans also know that director Matthew Vaughn, also known for the Kingsman film series, has been working on it for quite some time, but during an interview to promote Argylle, he provided Collider's Steven Weintraub with a promising update for the next Kick-Ass installment.

The first and most important question is: Will it be Kick-Ass 3 or a reboot? Vaughn hinted at both possibilities while talking to us previously, and was straightforward about what stage the project is in. He also revealed what kind of setting he’s planning for the new Kick-Ass and noted that the script is already pretty far along:

“We’re halfway through it. There’s a very, very dare I say it... and it’s gonna be a cliche coming out of this head of mine. It is a very, very meta universe. It is what, you know, 'Kick Ass' was reinventing and creating a R-rated superhero and no one was really doing it. This is taking that whole concept to a worthy…not even a sequel, because I think it’s just a whole new way of doing 'Kick Ass,' which couldn’t be more 'Kick Ass.'”

The New 'Kick-Ass' Will Be The Third In... A Different Trilogy?

Image via Lionsgate

Vaughn didn't stop there either—he also decided to tell Collider that the new Kick-Ass will be the third entry in a trilogy that starts with School Fight – an action movie produced by him and helmed by stunt coordinator-turned-director Damien Walters. Vaughn stated: “The trilogy will be School Fight, this movie, let's call it Vram for the time being, and then Kick-Ass, and they're all connected.” Some background: School Fight was already shot and is done, and Vram is currently being filmed. In fact, Vaughn was wearing a jacket with the logo during the interview.

When asked if the plan was to have all three films done before any of them were released. He told us:

"No. So, when this (VRAM) is finished, I think this will launch, I'll be conservative on this, if we're lucky, Toronto, if we're not lucky, Sundance. Well, this year, next year, if you know what I mean."

Back in October, during a conversation with Collider's Maggie Lovitt, Vaughn had already teased that maybe they would lay the foundation so that Kick-Ass 3 could become a reality. In the interview, Vaughn joked that he’d “probably get sued” because they wrote “something that is so fucking crazy, I’m really excited about it.” The director also added that they considered bringing back the characters from the previous two movies, and “maybe one day” they’ll do it. But first, he wants the Kick-Ass world to “be reignited” and make people go “What was that about?”

Vaughn hasn’t directed a Kick-Ass entry in almost 15 years, and fans have been waiting for a new installment for over a decade. The franchise subverted the superhero concepts and tropes, but after the whole Marvel Universe happened and The Boys came into the fold, Kick-Ass will have to re-invent itself to stand out. But from the looks of it, Vaughn is planning to do just that.

When asked about how the new Kick-Ass will one-up the R-rated superhero stuff that's been released since the original film came out he told us the film will "do a commentary on pre-Kick Ass, post-Kick Ass. And post-Kick Ass has a lot to do commentary on."

School Fight is yet to get a release date and trailer, but Argylle premieres in theaters on February 2. Stay tuned at Collider for our full conversation with Vaughn.