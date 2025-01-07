The comic book genre has exploded over the last decade. Whether it be DC or Marvel, there have been plenty of stories based on our favorite characters, like Superman, Batman and Spider-Man. However, some of the best films in the genre have been based on some lesser-known comics that have gotten new life thanks to their big-screen adaptations. One of the biggest examples of this would be 2010’s Kick-Ass. The day-in-the-life of a superhero jump-started a couple of its key stars’ careers while bringing director Matthew Vaughn into the mainstream. Now, as fans wait for Marvel to kick off the comic book slate for 2025, Kick-Ass has found a new streaming home.

Kick-Ass is now serving up justice on Peacock. Over the last 15 years, the film has become a beloved offshoot of the genre as it played with many of the tropes that are still found in most comic book movies today. Kick-Ass has a certified fresh 78% critic rating and an even better 81% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. This led to this heroic action adventure comedy making $96 million worldwide on a smaller $30 million budget. The film was also supported by a killer ensemble cast. Alongside genre veterans like Nicolas Cage (Longlegs) and Mark Strong (Shazam!), this helped usher in a new generation of talent which included Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Nosferatu), Chloë Grace Moretz (The Addams Family), Christopher Mintz-Plasse (Superbad) and Evan Peters (X-Men).

What Is ‘Kick Ass’ About?

Based on the Mark Millar comic book series of the same name, Kick-Ass humorously depicts what it would take to become a real-life superhero. The story follows Dave Lizewski (Taylor-Johnson) as he starts his journey from a nerdy comic book lover to a hardened crime fighter. However, taking down criminals is a lot more challenging than it seems in the movies. After a lot of trial and error involving blunt force trauma, Dave, aka Kick-Ass, teams up with a father-daughter duo (Big Daddy and Hit Girl) to stop a deadly mob boss.

Despite the film's age, Kick-Ass is as relevant as ever thanks to the current oversaturation of the genre. Its clever commentary and R-rated nature also make it unique in the superhero landscape. That's despite R-rated comic book movies becoming increasingly popular. Kick-Ass’ success would lead to a sequel in 2013, Kick-Ass 2. However, Vaughn wouldn't return to direct. Despite its best efforts, which saw some great additions like Jim Carrey to the cast, the sequel couldn't quite recapture the magic of the brutally honest yet hilarious original.

While there have been rumblings of a third Kick-Ass installment for years, it seems like a project that may never see the light of day. For now, fans will just have to settle with the original on Peacock. Before your next superhero binge, you can view the Kick-Ass trailer above.

Watch on Peacock