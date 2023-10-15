The Big Picture Matthew Vaughn plans to reboot the Kick-Ass franchise and promises that it will be "f*cking crazy" and like nothing we've ever seen before.

The reboot aims to reignite the Kick-Ass world and deliver the same level of boundary-breaking creative violence that fans crave.

Vaughn tells Collider that what he's written is so "crazy" he'll probably get sued. Expect an official announcement in the next six months to a year.

Matthew Vaughn's Kick-Ass broke the superhero mold — and all of its titular character's bones too — when it was released in 2010. The film blended dark humor and satire with its superhero elements, making it an entertaining and subversive take on the genre, as well as being unbelievably violent to the point that The Daily Mail managed to get weeks' worth of outrage on it, which is always a positive sign.

It presented ordinary people with no superhuman abilities trying to become vigilante crimefighters, a departure from the more traditional superhero narratives, and starred an up-and-coming Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the titular character who decides to become a superhero with absolutely no fighting talent whatsoever.

The film was followed by a sequel in 2013, which was just as violent as the original, and while a third installment of the series isn't off the table, Vaughn has been telling Collider's Maggie Lovitt about his plans for a reboot to bring Kick-Ass into the modern day and, from what he says, it sounds like it's going to be batsh*t insane.

Vaughn Says He'll "Probably Get Sued" Over His Insane 'Kick-Ass' Reboot

Universal Pictures

During an interview at New York Comic-Con, Vaughn told Lovitt: "This reboot is on a level that is like... I'll probably get sued. It's like nothing we've seen. We thought about Kick-Ass, we're asking do we bring back the characters for Kick-Ass 3, and maybe one day we'll do a Kick-Ass 3 with the characters, but that world needs to be reignited so it can't be Kick-Ass without it kicking ass, and making people go 'What was that about?'"

Vaughn elaborated, saying that he's written something so "f*cking crazy" that he may actually face literal litigation over it, a tantalizing prospect for those of us out there who enjoy boundary-breaking creative violence. Vaughn did note an official announcement on the project wouldn't follow until 2024, after his next unnamed project which begins production next week.

"So we've written something that is so fucking crazy, that I'm really excited about it. And it will be probably announced in about six months, to a year, because I want to get it cast properly. The guys we're making it with, we're doing a movie due for release next year that's starting next week, which I've been told not to talk about. Kick-Ass is very important to me, on a personal level."

Vaughn's next film, Argylle, will be released in February 2024. Stay tuned at Collider for Lovitt's full conversation with Vaughn and don't miss the rest of our coverage from NYCC.