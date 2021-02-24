Hulu has released the trailer for Soleil Moon Frye’s documentary kid 90. The film pulls from hundreds of hours of footage that Frye had from the 90s that she then locked away for over 20 years. Frye, the star of Punky Brewster, was part of a group of child actors that had to navigate the burdens of adulthood while still being kids and trying to just grow up and live their lives. The footage she has provides an intimate window into their lives at the times in a way that no one really saw until now.

I’m fascinated by this project, and I think it’s always a good idea to shine a light on the hardships of child actors so that people can understand that growing up in the spotlight can be so damaging in a way that no one really appreciates, even as recently as the 90s.

Check out the trailer below. kid 90 arrives on Hulu on March 12th and also features David Arquette, Stephen Dorff, Balthazar Getty, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Brian Austin Green, Tori Leonard, and Heather McComb.

Here’s the official synopsis for ‘kid 90’:

As a teenager in the ‘90s, Soleil Moon Frye carried a video camera everywhere she went. She documented hundreds of hours of footage and then locked it away for over 20 years. After all this time, kid 90 unlocks the vault and presents a true time capsule of a group of friends growing up in Hollywood and New York City in the ‘90s, balancing childhood and fame pre-internet and social media explosion. It is a deeply personal coming-of-age story that explores how “sometimes we need to look back to find our way forward.” Soleil is joined by lifelong friends and fellow child stars who provide commentary on growing up in the ‘90s; including David Arquette, Stephen Dorff, Balthazar Getty, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Brian Austin Green, Tori Leonard, Heather McComb and more.

