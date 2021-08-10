This kid is going places for at least two more seasons.

The fans of Netflix’s animated series Kid Cosmic have two reasons to rejoice today. The streaming giant announced that the show has been renewed for Seasons 2 and 3, and has already dropped the trailer for the second season, which is set to premiere on September 7.

The second season of the show comes only seven months after the premiere of Season 1, meaning fans get two seasons in the same year and a batch of new episodes are already in the works for Season 3.

Kid Cosmic was created by Craig McCracken, famous for bringing to life some fan-favorite Cartoon Network shows like The Powerpuff Girls, Dexter’s Laboratory and Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends. For Kid Cosmic, he once again teamed up with Lauren Faust, who also co-wrote The Powerpuff Girls and developed My Little Pony for television. They were joined by Francisco Angones, who recently developed the new version of DuckTales for Disney XD. Fellow Dexter's Laboratory animator and My Life as a Teenage Robot

creator Rob Renzetti also serves as an executive producer

The story follows The Kid (voiced by Jack Fisher), a 9-year-old boy who always wanted to be a superhero and sees his dreams come true when he stumbles across five cosmic stones that will help him defend the Earth against alien invaders. He is joined by his grandpa, Papa G (voiced by Keith Ferguson), a waitress named Jo (voiced by Amanda C. Miller), Rosa (voiced by Lily Rose Silver), a four-year old who can grow to gigantic proportions and Chuck (voiced by Tom Kenny), an alien who reluctantly joined the group after he lost his spaceship.

In the trailer for Season 2, which dubs the show Kid Cosmic and the Intergalactic Truckstop, it’s revealed that Kid Cosmic and his team will go to space, try to survive a meteor shower, and deal with many more threats, with the inevitable Star Wars and Marvel references thrown here and there. Check out the trailer below, and keep an eye out for Kid Cosmic Season 2 when it premieres on Netflix September 7.

