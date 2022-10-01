With director Fletcher Moules’ Entergalactic now streaming on Netflix, I recently spoke with Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi & Jessica Williams about making the adult animated music television special that accompanies Cudi’s new studio album of the same name. If you haven’t seen the trailer, Entergalactic is a cool 21st century reboot to the rom com that combines animation, fashion, music and art. It’s also about two young artists navigating the twists and turns of finding love in New York City.

Entergalactic also boasts an all-star cast including Timothée Chalamet, Ty Dolla $ign, Laura Harrier, Vanessa Hudgens, Christopher Abbott, 070 Shake, Jaden Smith, Keith David, Teyana Taylor, Arturo Castro and Macaulay Culkin. Entergalactic was produced by Kenya Barris.

During the interview, Mescudi & Williams talked about making something that brought together music, fashion, and art, what it was like seeing the finished project and how Mescudi was crying happy tears when the screening ended, future projects, and what someone should watch or listen to if they’ve never seen their work before.

While I know you have a lot of choices for what to watch, I strongly recommend pushing play on Entergalactic as soon as you have some free time.

COLLIDER: I really want to start with a sincere congrats on this. I thought it was fantastic.

SCOTT MESCUDI: Thank you, man. Thank you so much.

JESSICA WILLIAMS : Thank you.

So I like throwing a curve ball at the beginning when I do interviews. So, I'm going to word this one a little differently. If someone has never seen or heard anything that you've done before, what is the first thing you want them watching or listening to and why?

MESCUDI: Oh, my God.

WILLIAMS : I'm going to answer first because I feel like yours is so-

MESCUDI: Yeah.

WILLIAMS : Mine would be when I did Love Life season two. I really love that. It was really good. And I'm also excited about this new project that I have coming out pretty soon and I want you guys to see that too, called Entergalactic.

MESCUDI: I guess I would say Entergalactic because this is probably the biggest thing I've ever done as an artist. Just the scale of which this ended up being. I've just never done anything like that. And yeah, it was a really ambitious thing and I didn't even know if it could happen when I first came up with the idea. I just see it now as just crazy. But yeah, I would say Entergalactic.

WILLIAMS : Considering your breadth of work, I'm honored to actually be a part of that. So thanks so much.

MESCUDI: Yeah, man. Thank you.

WILLIAMS : This guy.

Listen, I understand why you would say this. One of the things that's really hard to do, you can't quantify cool. It either is or it isn't. And this is just cool the way it mixes music and fashion and art, and it's just this really cool melting pot. Can you talk about why it was important to bring all these different things together in this particular story?

WILLIAMS : Well, yeah, I felt like these things, all the things that you were talking about, the culture, the art, the music, all these things were something that we haven't seen in animation and I just really wanted to do something new and something that people haven't done before. Because I was at this place as an artist where I was getting bored with the same old thing, recording an album, dropping two music videos, and then that'd be it. And I just was thinking about how could I do something bigger and give people a new experience. And yeah, this show was the perfect thing for me at the time.

For both of you, what is it like actually seeing the finished art? Because it's just so much more, I'm sure, than the product of what you thought it could be.

WILLIAMS : Yeah. I mean of the two of us, obviously, I'm the one that's recorded voice more. No, I mean honestly, first of all, this is maybe the coolest thing I've ever done. This is the first time-

MESCUDI: Oh, stop that.

WILLIAMS : No, this is the first time I've got my Gen Z cousins. They're like, "Oh, what's that you got going on?" So I feel like a cool auntie. But I've done a lot of podcasting. This is something where we have this interesting dynamic where I was just following your vision and I didn't know in the end how anything was going to look because it wasn't animated. So I just had to go on what the acting was. Shout out to Fletcher, our director, and Maurice, who wrote it. And we recorded this over a couple years. So it was just dropping in and out of this long-term project. And then I finally saw it a couple months ago. And we were talking about how weird it is to see versions of ourself doing shit that we've never done before. So that's actually a very surreal and weird experience.

MESCUDI: For me, because I over time was seeing bits and pieces and stuff like that. So I was, the finished product was forming in my mind over time throughout the three years. But there was something about seeing it finished when we watched the screening a couple months ago and just seeing it completed and then at the end just crying. I was weeping, and it's not, it was happy tears because I was like, "Oh my god, number one it worked. Dear God." And number two, this is a really sweet story. This is a really sweet love story that I feel like everybody's going to connect to. It's just so real. And one thing that Vanessa said, actually, she said, you almost forget that you're watching animation because it's just such an emotional ride you're on.

I completely agree. I'm just about out of time. So an individual question for each of you guys. Scott, I'm so curious about Teddy because this is obviously a huge thing that you're working on. What can you tease people about it? And Jessica, talk a little bit about getting to possibly work, I don't know if you did, with Harrison Ford because that's a whole other thing.

WILLIAMS : Yeah, I just finished.

MESCUDI: No, you go. I want to know.

WILLIAMS : I just finished this Apple show with Jason Segel and Harrison Ford and I'm just so excited about it. It'll come out in a few months. I mean, that guy, the first few weeks of filming, I had to get used to his face because sometimes we would do takes and I'd be like, "Holy shit, that's Han Solo." I'm Greedo right now. I'm like, "Holy shit." And sometimes, am I Greedo? Sometimes it's like, is this Indiana Jones? And it's like, wow. He's doing the face, but then also he really cares about the work and he's really…he's just good. And sometimes he'll just have these really incredible magic takes and he's just amazing to watch. He's the guy and he has a great sense of humor and he rides his bike around and is just lovely and sweet and he just really cares about doing a good job and he's kind. So I really like that. I like that man. I like that man a lot.

MESCUDI: He looks like he would be that awesome.

WILLIAMS : Yeah, he's just great. And he always, he's got a glint in his eye because he's pretty mischievous. He can talk some shit sometimes and he's just cool. He's also just cool.

MESCUDI: He's got that old man, I don't give a fuck-ness.

WILLIAMS : Yes, 100%. And you can see that throughout his career and it's like, oh, there's a little bit of that. But then he does care about the work, so it was a joy. I can't wait for you guys to see it. It's really funny.

MESCUDI: That's awesome. I'm so jealous. So Teddy is coming together. We're still hoping to do it at Netflix. We have a script. The script is done. I feel really good about it. We've been reaching out to some people that we want to cast in it, seeing availability. Hopefully, we shoot it next year sometime. So yeah, that's happening. But there's some other things going on too that I'll be talking about in the next couple months. So don't worry. More shit. More action.

Sincerely, congratulations. Thank you so much for your time.

WILLIAMS : Thank you so much. We appreciate it.