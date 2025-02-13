Phoebe Tonkin (The Originals) and Billy Howle (The Perfect Couple) are engaging in a good ol’ fashioned jump rope competition in an exclusive to Collider sneak peek of Kid Snow. Arriving in U.S. cinemas and digital on February 14, the perfect unconventional Valentine’s Day movie will be a winner for sports lovers and romance enthusiasts alike. Set in the 1970s, the production centers around Howle’s titular boxer who has long made a name for himself in the world of tent boxing while traveling with his brother and fellow sportsman around Western Australia’s outback. Along the way, a mysterious single mother (Tonkin) and her young son show up, joining the traveling company and inspiring Kid Snow when he needs it the most. When he’s challenged to a one-on-one fight against a professional boxer, Kid Snow is forced to put it all on the line in a decision that could change his life for the better or the much, much worse.

Our exclusive sneak peek showcases one of the more tender moments of the film, during which Tonkin’s Sunny walks in on Kid Snow putting in a little exercise time with the jump rope. Showing him up, Sunny takes the rope from the boxer’s hands and flexes her skills. Before they know it, the pair have entered into a double jump, with Sunny stepping into Kid Snow’s orbit as the rope makes its rotations. It’s a steamy moment, and we don’t just mean with sexual tension, as the pair’s desert surroundings certainly get their heart rates up and sweat dripping before they lock lips for a passionate kiss — just in time for Sunny’s son to walk in and catch them in the act.

The Faces Behind ‘Kid Snow’

Joining Tonkin and Howle to pull the story of athleticism, love, family, and responsibility together is an ensemble that includes Tom Bateman (Murder on the Orient Express), Mark Coles Smith (Mystery Road), Hunter Page-Lochard (Around the Block), Nathan Phillips (Snakes on a Plane), Tasma Walton (How to Please a Woman), Robert Taylor (The Meg) and Anthony Sharpe (Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries). The movie is the latest project to come from filmmaker Paul Goldman, who previously stood at the helm of other titles including Australian Rules, The Night We Called It a Day, and Such Is Life: The Troubled Times of Ben Cousins.

Immerse yourself in sweat, a blossoming romance, and the stifling heat of the outback in the sneak peek of Kid Snow above and catch it in U.S. theaters and on digital on February 14.