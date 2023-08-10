Some certain cinematic tropes and conventions make audiences assume a movie is targeted towards children, such as animation, talking animals, or the IP it is based on. This isn’t always the case: some movies deliberately use "childish" imagery or are animated, a medium associated with kids' movies.

Plenty of titles seem fun for the whole family on the surface but are not what they appear to be. Some viewers learn this the hard way and go into a film only to be shocked by its adult content. Subverting expectations, these show that their material is for anyone but kids.

10 ‘Sausage Party’ (2016)

The animation style and anthropomorphized food in Sausage Party look like something straight out of a Pixar movie — they’ve done the same to cars, emotions, and classical elements, so why not food? If the double-entendre title didn’t give it away, this is not that kind of movie.

Aside from its animation, Sausage Party is a filthy, vulgar, and hilariously shocking adult comedy about food who discover they will eventually be eaten. Full of sex, innuendo, violence, drug use, and foul language, this is a movie that parents should make sure their children avoid at all costs.

9 ‘Barbie’ (2023)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Despite being based on perhaps the most popular children’s toy of all time, kids are not the target audience for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie. This comedic satire follows Barbie (Margot Robbie), who has an existential crisis and leaves her perfect Barbieland to go to the real world.

The film contains a few sexual references, but it’s more likely that children will get bored or not understand the story’s more political themes about gender and society. While they’ll get swept up in all the pink, sparkles, and bright colors, adult audiences will be able to connect to the film more.

8 ‘Gremlins’ (1984)

Image via Warner Bros.

Although Gremlins has largely been promoted over the years as a family movie, it’s been known to give unsuspecting children nightmares. The titular Gremlins are initially cute and fuzzy little pets, but the monstrous form they take later in the film is not exactly child-friendly.

While featuring many comedic elements, Gremlins has a streak of horror that’s probably better suited for older kids and teens. It’s also said to be one of the films responsible for creating the PG-13 rating in the U.S. — not frightening enough for an R rating, but certainly a little too dark for PG.

7 ‘Grave of the Fireflies’ (1988)

Image via Toho

Animation isn’t a genre for kids: it's a medium for everyone. While many audiences associate the films of Studio Ghibli with childlike wonder and magic, Grave of the Fireflies is anything but and is certainly not My Neighbor Totoro or Kiki’s Delivery Service.

While Grave of the Fireflies does showcase the studio’s signature animation style, it is a devastating story about war and death with extremely mature themes. While the protagonists are children, there is nothing fantastical about their adventure as they fight to survive after the firebombing of Japan during World War II.

6 ‘Watership Down’ (1978)

Audiences would assume an animated movie with cute talking rabbits is safe territory for children. When it comes to Watership Down, they’d be entirely wrong. The film follows a colony of rabbits who set out to find a new warren after human developers threaten their safety.

Watership Down deals with some heavy and quite realistic themes, which are presented in a very bleak manner. Loss and pain are at the forefront, and the film doesn’t shy away from featuring violence and gore. Bugs Bunny seems like the safer bet if kids want their fix of talking bunnies.

5 ‘Ted’ (2012)

Image via Universal

2012’s Ted begins with a storybook-esque opening, where lonely child John (Bretton Manley) wishes upon a star for his Christmas present — a teddy bear — to come to life. His wish comes true, and the pair grow up together, but Ted (Seth McFarlane) is not exactly Winnie the Pooh.

Instead, Ted is a foul-mouthed and extremely vulgar little bear who becomes John’s (Mark Wahlberg) drinking and weed buddy as an adult. The film is full of crude sexual references, offensive language, drug use, and other inappropriate elements that are certainly not for children.

4 ‘Batman: The Killing Joke’ (2016)

Plenty of animated Batman movies and shows have remained family-friendly over the years, despite the darkness and grittiness of the character and his world. However, 2016’s Batman: The Killing Joke is a cartoon for adults only.

The film, which is an origin story for The Joker (Mark Hamill), contains graphic violence and sexual content that is unexpected in a Batman movie. Despite being animated, it has a bleak and disturbing tone comparable to recent live-action adaptations. Kids are better off sticking with The Lego Batman Movie.

3 ‘Isle of Dogs’ (2018)

Image via Fox Searchlight Pictures

While Isle of Dogs isn’t exactly a movie kids should avoid altogether, children are not the target audience here. The film is set in the fictional city of Megasaki, where a young boy searches for his dog amidst a canine flu outbreak that has caused all dogs to be exiled.

Despite its stop-motion animation, child protagonist, and talking animals, its themes around political corruption will likely be lost on children. The humor is more aimed toward adults, and animal cruelty is a large part of the story. While there are worse things to watch, kids will likely be bored or slightly traumatized.

2 ‘Meet the Feebles’ (1989)

Image via South Gate Entertainment

Before Peter Jackson became a household name after directing The Lord of the Rings, he made the low-budget cult-status flick Meet the Feebles. Despite featuring animal puppets named Heidi the Hippo (Mark Hadlow), Harry the Hare (Ross Jolly), and Samantha the Cat (Donna Akersten), this is no The Muppets.

Following these characters as they work on a variety show, the film depicts the puppets engaging in drug use, sex, murder, extortion, gun-wielding, pornography, and more. It has continued to be divisive over the years and is even shocking for most adult viewers.

1 ‘Animal Farm’ (1954)

Those familiar with the source material by George Orwell know that his work is always politically charged, so they would be aware that Animal Farm isn’t simply about farm animals trying to create a peaceful society. Orwell’s novel is an allegory for political corruption in Soviet Russia.

While the 1954 film adaptation is animated and has talking animals, this is no Babe or Charlotte’s Web. As the animals rebel against their owner, they create a tyranny among themselves, with pigs representing Josef Stalin's government and dogs the KGB. The average child won’t be able to make this connection, understandably.

