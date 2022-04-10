The official award season has come to a close. However, one of the more popular annual award shows, the Kids' Choice Awards, took place over the weekend on Nickelodeon. The show was hosted by iCarly’s Miranda Cosgrove and NFL superstar Rob Gronkowski.

There were many highlights that made the night memorable for people of all ages. Hit artists like Kid Cudi and Jack Larlow performed their hit singles from their latest albums. Also, Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson debuted a new clip from their upcoming animated comedy DC League of Super-Pets while Samuel L. Jackson presented a new clip from his upcoming animated comedy Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank. However, one of the unique aspects of this award show is the famous slimings and there was a lot of slime spilled out over the course of this year's Kids' Choice Awards. In fact, it was record-breaking. 1000 slimings occurred and no one or nowhere was off-limits. This included hosts Cosgrove and Gronkowski, famous US landmarks, the cast of Nickelodeon's Danger Force and Warped!, and the University of Southern California’s Marching Band.

The list of the celebrities that appeared at the KCA’s this year could have also filled a ton of buckets of slime. Olivia Rodrigo, Chance the Rapper, Charli D’Amelio, Dixie D’Amelio, Jace Norman, MrBeast, Joshua Bassett, Brie Bella, Nikki Bella, Jordan Fisher, Sabrina Carpenter, Sofia Carson, and Josh Peck all made appearances just to name a few. The most notable appearance came from the First Lady of the United States Dr. Jill Biden. She took the time to talk about the resilience of our youth while encouraging kids to continue to learn, grow, and give back to their community.

Obviously, the night was filled with awards as well. Some of those highlights include High School Musical: The Musical: The Series winning Favorite Kids TV Show, iCarly winning Favorite Family TV Show, SpongeBob SquarePants winning Favorite Cartoon, and Spider-Man: No Way Home winning Favorite Movie. Other Awards included Rodrigo winning Favorite Female TV Star(Kids) for High School Musical, Tom Hiddleston winning Favorite Male TV Star(Family) for Loki, Tom Holland winning Favorite Movie Actor for No Way Home, and Disney’s Encanto winning Favorite Animated Movie. No Way Home and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series were the biggest winners of the night both winning three awards respectively.

Music was also a big part of the award show. This included Billie Eilish’s second album Happier Than Ever winning Favorite Album, Nickelodeon alum Ariana Grande winning Favorite Female Artist, BTS winning Favorite Music Group, and Rodrigo winning Favorite Breakout Artist.

The KCAs are always fun because it is a great way to get the younger generation interested in film, TV, and music. Without family-friendly programs like this famous slime-filled award show, there is really no gateway into the world of entertainment. The KCAs continue to be a great way for kids to express themselves, celebrate who they are, and it helps them discover what they are passionate about. It is also interesting to see how little has changed in the last decade or so. Shows like SpongeBob and iCarly are more popular than ever and films like No Way Home were the perfect nostalgia trip that reminded a younger generation of their own wide-eyed youth. Because of that, the KCAs was a night to remember if you were a kid at heart, and you can view the full list of winners on the show’s website.

