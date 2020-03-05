A ‘Kids in the Hall’ Revival Series Is Coming to Amazon

The cast of the popular sketch comedy series The Kids in the Hall will be reuniting for an 8-episode revival series on Amazon Prime, as reported by Variety.

The original series, starring Dave Foley, Mark McKinney, Bruce McCulloch, Kevin McDonald, and Scott Thompson, ran for 5 seasons on HBO, CBC, and later CBS from 1989 to 1994. The sketch comedy troupe made one film, 1996’s truly excellent Kids in the Hall: Brain Candy, before taking a long hiatus. The last time the group performed together on a series was on the 2010 miniseries The Kids in the Hall: Death Comes to Town.

All five members are coming back for the revival series, which will feature classic fan-favorite characters from the original series as well as entirely new creations. The show is executive produced by SNL creator Lorne Michaels, who also served as producer on the Kids’ original series.

“Even after 30 years, The Kids in the Hall has retained its brilliance and originality,” Michaels said. “We are happy to be bringing back all of the original Kids for the new series.”

“We’ve been investing in Canada for several years and are excited to add to that momentum by making The Kids in the Hall the first Canadian Amazon Original series,” said James Farrell, the VP of international originals for Amazon Studios. “The Kids in the Hall is an iconic show with a deep-rooted fan base. Several of our global hits, including The Boys, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and The Expanse have been filmed in Canada and we are looking forward to continuing our work with talented producers and crew teams across the country to bring this series to our Prime members around the world.”

There’s no word yet on a projected release date, but the news alone is enough for fans of subversive ‘90s sketch comedy to get excited. Just try not to crush too many heads in the meantime.