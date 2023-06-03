Pacing is one of the most important considerations for narrative-driven cinema, especially examples of the form produced as mainstream studio fare. The first purpose of these titles is to excite, thrill, and humor audiences without overstaying their welcome. Film can do and be anything and that includes expansive. Works from filmmakers like BélaTarr and Ryusuke Hamaguchi weave masterful yarns and comment on the human condition with their lengthy cinematic tomes. However, for the average Will Ferrell comedy or Dwayne Johnson actioner, it’s usually better to be brief than drag things out unnecessarily.

Kids' movies are especially prone to concerns about pacing and length given that youngsters are widely perceived as having short attention spans. The idea is that kids won’t sit still for long, so your movie better not run over 100 or even 90 minutes. This explains why so many modern features aimed at younger viewers tend to go shorter, though many modern entries in this genre have opted to eschew this trend. Titles like The Little Mermaid and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse have embraced lengthy runtimes that go on for over 130 minutes. With this trend seemingly not stopping anytime soon, and pacing continuing to be a gigantic concern for all mainstream narrative cinema, it does seem like a good time to ask…are kids' movies getting too long?

Classic Examples of Lengthy Kids' Movies

The idea of kids' movies running for well over two hours is not a brand-new concept. In fact, some of the most famous motion pictures associated with family audiences are extremely lengthy features. In the 1960s, musicals like Mary Poppins, The Sound of Music, and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang each ran for over 140 minutes, yet had no trouble garnering up reputations as being required viewing for youngsters. Their length was dictated by the norms of expansive musical movies in the mid-20th century, which were perceived as requiring extensive runtimes to fulfill audience expectations of how musicals operate (live musicals typically run for over two hours). The standards of musical storytelling trumped any concerns about how long kids could sit and watch one movie.

However, as that style of musical cinema died out by the start of the 1970s, so too did the lengthy family movie. Some exceptions, like the 128-minute Pete’s Dragon, emerged as a byproduct of these titles being so rooted in the norms of 1950s/1960s kids' entertainment. For the most part, though, titles like The Muppet Movie ran 100 minutes or less. The renaissance of animated Disney movies at the start of the 1990s reinforced new norms for how long kids' films "should" run. Something like The Lion King ran for only 88 minutes, which provided a template for the kind of pacing subsequent animated kids' films would emulate. Studios weren’t going to complain since shorter films typically resulted in cheaper features (less footage to shoot) and more showtimes for individual movies.

In the 2000s, though, things began to shift back towards longer kids' movies. The original PG-rated Harry Potter movies bucked dominant runtime trends with their 150+ minute runtimes (all the better to pack in every detail from their source material!) while The Incredibles ran for 115 minutes in 2004. The lucrative box office hauls of these projects, not to mention family audiences loving them, indicated that kids' movies that go on for over 100 minutes weren’t instantly going to die at the box office. Since then, runtimes for PG-rated kids' movies have begun to creep upwards, especially for live-action movies. The live-action remakes of classic animated Disney films like Beauty and the Beast, for instance, have typically run for over 120 minutes as a way to differentiate themselves from their predecessors.

Kids' Movies Being Long Isn’t Innately Bad

Our modern pop culture landscape where something like Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse runs for 144 minutes (nearly double the runtime of a classic animated Disney film) can make one wonder if things are getting out of control. Are kids’ movies getting way too long? Of course, the historical precedent of projects like Mary Poppins having such lengthy runtimes makes it clear that Miles Morales and friends aren’t breaking unprecedented ground. There have always been super long kids' movies, they just tend to ebb and flow in their pop culture prominence.

The current fascination with extensive runtimes is a byproduct of a larger trend of movie studios being more open to much longer runtimes for all kinds of motion pictures. Whether it’s Killers of the Flower Moon or Avatar: The Way of Water, studios are much more open than they would’ve been even ten years ago to allow features to run as long as they want. Executives and filmmakers alike want to make sure audiences get their money’s worth when they go to the theater. Rather than rushing people out of the theater with shorter runtimes, these longer runtimes, in theory, could give people more bang for their buck.

Kids' movies often being so long in the modern world is quite logical in the modern pop culture landscape, and it can be a good thing too. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse makes great use of its 144-minute length, with a narrative canvas as expansive as its visual imagination. Movies in any genre or medium, like Hoop Dreams or Yi Yi, that more than earn their extensive runtimes are truly glorious. Younger audience members deserve to have those kinds of cinematic experiences too and something like Across the Spider-Verse believes kids can handle longer, more complicated narratives.

Of course, that doesn’t mean every kids' movie justifies its 120+ minute runtime. Live-action remakes of Disney movies, especially, tend to feel incredibly padded with their extensive runtimes that try to stretch enjoyably brief animated classics into much longer live-action blockbusters. However, the pacing problems that plague these overlong productions aren’t a byproduct of them being aimed at younger audiences. These are the same issues that hinder so many different movies that forget brevity is the soul of wit. There’s no problem with lengthy kids' movies like Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Just like with any kind of mainstream narrative cinema, you just have to make sure you have a good reason to make things so long.