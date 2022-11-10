Films are always marketed toward a certain audience. For example, animated films are usually marketed for children and adults end up seeing them anyway because their kids might like them. However, there are some children's films that stand the test of time because they work very well for adults too. So, although they are animated, it doesn't necessarily mean the film is only for kids.

From themes about family to various sexual innuendos, there's a chance that there are jokes and lines that kids won't get. Fortunately, with the adult themes, these films make it easy to watch with the whole family.

Shrek (2001)

The Shrek series is iconic for its story overall. Based on Shrek! By William Steig, Shrek tells the story of an ogre who falls in love with a princess who is cursed. This series expands Steig's world into a DreamWorks universe with a plethora of wacky characters.