Films are always marketed toward a certain audience. For example, animated films are usually marketed for children and adults end up seeing them anyway because their kids might like them. However, there are some children's films that stand the test of time because they work very well for adults too. So, although they are animated, it doesn't necessarily mean the film is only for kids.
From themes about family to various sexual innuendos, there's a chance that there are jokes and lines that kids won't get. Fortunately, with the adult themes, these films make it easy to watch with the whole family.
Shrek
(2001) is full of pop culture references and sexual innuendos that audiences don't catch
until they're older
. Shrek's existential crisis over parenthood is relatable to any parent watching.
Rango (2011)
Rango
was an animated film that took someone's pet chameleon on the Western adventure of his life. Disguising himself as "Rango," this chameleon (Johnny Depp) becomes the new sheriff of a town called Dirt. When he discovers that there is a drought that needs to be fixed, he finds the culprit.
Rango
not only has a Western feel to it, it genuinely mimics those of old, meaning the action comes with it. There are a couple of innuendos that are blink-and-miss, but overall the most adult theme is the greed that shows in the mayor. Fortunately, Rango is there to stop him.
Hocus Pocus (1993)
Salem, Massachusetts is home to the history of witch trials and the Sanderson Sisters.
Hocus Pocus
tells the return of those magical sisters. When a virgin lights the Black Flame candle, Winifred, Mary, and Sarah return to eat children and maintain their youth.After being a
box office flop
,
Hocus Pocus
found its calling as a cult classic. Now the film is old enough for adults to reminisce over their childhood, and now they can introduce their kids to
Hocus Pocus 2
.
Scooby-Doo (2002)
With 2002's
Scooby-Doo
, the gang packed up the Mystery Machine and made their way from cartoon to live-action. This time, Shaggy, Velma, Fred, Daphne, and Scooby were in a world created by
James Gunn
, that had them figure out how to make their comeback after disbanding.
Gunn's writing in
Scooby-Doo
is filled with adult jokes that are not caught until later on. Giving a fun and raunchy theme to the
Scooby-Doo
franchise has let the film and its sequel be as timeless as the original cartoon.
Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)
Fantastic Mr. Fox,
adapted from a
Roald Dahl
story, focuses on a family of foxes who try to make their way aboveground when Mr. Fox's (
George Clooney
) antics get him in trouble with the local farmers.While seen as a kid's movie, the themes in this film make it more adult. Mr. Fox breaks a promise to his wife and has to figure out how to lead her and the children out of the mess he created - because adults can learn from their mistakes too.
Who Framed Roger Rabbit? (1988)
Melding the "toon" world and the real world together,
Who Framed Roger Rabbit?
takes audiences on a crazy whodunnit. It's not Roger Rabbit, although all signs point to him, the detective on the case is set to solve the mystery.
Besides the violent nature of a crime fiction story, this film has several adult themes. With blackmail, murder, and cheating all wrapped into almost two hours, there's no way
Who Framed Roger Rabbit?
is solely a children's film.
The Lego Movie (2014)
When Lord Business threatens to use the "kragle" to destroy the world, there's a prophecy that The Special will find the Piece of Resistance and stop the end of the Lego World. When Emmet Brickowski (
Chris Pratt
) discovers the Piece of Resistance, it's believed that he will be the one to save the world.Despite Lego being a physical toy, projects like
The Lego Movie
took the toy to new heights. This film takes the Lego characters to the real world to help a son reconcile with his father, making it perfect for parents and kids alike to watch.
The Incredibles (2004)
As a family of superheroes, the Parrs balance both the struggles of superherodom and parenting. When supers are banned from saving anyone, Bob finds a loophole and a way to make a comeback as Mr. Incredible. What he doesn't expect is to take his whole family with him into the spotlight.
The Incredibles
managed to garner so much of an audience that adults were flocking to theaters to see the sequel to this kid's movie 14 years later. Fortunately,
the sequel
did just as well as the first film.
Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)
When Daniel (
Robin Williams
) loses custody of his children, he pretends to be a housekeeper and nanny as "Mrs. Doubtfire." The kids eventually learn that Daniel is pretending to be an older woman, and they help him in his journey to obtaining a new job and joint custody. Fortunately, Mrs. Doubtfire gives him not only a job but his kids back.With Robin Williams at the helm of this film,
Mrs. Doubtfire
has humor for both children and adults. But overall, Daniel's struggle for custody is the part that most kids won't understand but will warm an adult's heart.
The Princess Bride (1987)
Buttercup (
Robin Wright
) and Westley (
Cary Elwes
) were deeply in love until Westley leaves to make enough money to marry her. After being separated for a long time, they were finally reunited when he must save Buttercup from an arranged marriage. Or at lesa that what someone's grandfather tells in the story of his grandson.As a fantasy comedy,
The Princess Bride
has plenty of modern-day humor, which means the adult themes come through loud and clear. While kids might laugh at the physical comedy, adults know that the humor of The Princess Bride lives in the dialogue. Good thing
Disney
never got its hands on this film.
