Kids' shows can often be a source of annoyance for parents. Many are unfunny, irritating, or nonsensical, with no rhyme or reason to them other than to keep kids entertained via flashy colors and repetitive musical numbers. But not every children's show goes this route—in fact, many present themselves as something much deeper so that it isn't something parents or kids will have to suffer through, but rather something they can watch and appreciate together.

These shows cover a wide variety of age groups, from preschool to preteen, and they've become very memorable over the years due to the ways in which they present their content and how they are digestible for audiences of all ages. These are the best kids' shows that will also resonate with adults, if not because of how well-written they are, then because of the value of their morals and ease of watching. They offer everything from poignant life lessons to thought-provoking ruminations on growing up.

10 'Bluey' (2018-)

Created by Joe Brumm

Bluey is an Australian show about a Blue Heeler dog of the same name and the things he faces in his everyday life, mirroring the challenges that kids might face. Bluey is actually geared towards really, really young kids, like preschoolers or kindergarteners, but it's also been a hit among the parents, who often have no choice but to watch right along with them.

Many parents have commended the show for how it tackles the relationship between kids and parents and for how it addresses some really serious topics such as death, infertility, and anxiety disorders. These issues are handled tactfully and beautifully, presenting them in a way that is palatable for kids in a way that is simple for them to understand, but also in a way that teaches them to be compassionate about them. Bluey has made a substantial impact on the new generation and will hopefully continue to do so for newer generations.

9 'The Amazing World of Gumball' (2011-)

Created by Ben Bocquelet

The Amazing World of Gumball might look like a bad acid trip at first, with its colorful visuals and bizarre style of animation that blends live-action and cartoons, but it has proven to be a super popular show despite its unapologetic weirdness. The story follows the Watterson family, with the titular Gumball serving as the primary point of view. The Wattersons are animals, but many of the other characters in the show are everything from puppets to inanimate objects made sentient.

For a kids' show, Gumball has some brilliantly written humor in it, which is everything from witty and observational to even a little raunchy. In fact, there's no shortage of gallows humor and dirty jokes, which is why adults can easily appreciate it for what it is. But overall, Gumball is mainly a series about what growing up is like, showing how universal the experience is, even for the collection of creatures that exist in this amazing world.

8 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars' (2008-2020)

Created by George Lucas

Star Wars: The Clone Wars was created by George Lucas, the original creator of the Star Wars films. This animated series takes place in between the second and third films of the prequel trilogy, telling hundreds of different stories all across the galaxy far, far away. A war rages on between the Republic, supported by the Jedi, and the Federation of Independent Systems, supported by the Sith. The series is definitely targeted towards older kids, as it features a lot of violence, though it's nothing even remotely gruesome, with the most brutal parts implied rather than explicitly shown.

Each episode of The Clone Wars has a moral in text form at the beginning, later exemplified by the problems the characters face. Some of these morals are helpful rules to live by attributed to courage, patience, forgiveness, and always doing what is right, no matter the odds. It's good for adults because of its action, drama, and overarching storyline, but also good for older kids due to how its lessons are surprisingly applicable to real-life scenarios.

7 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' (2005-2008)

Created by Michael Dante DiMartino & Bryan Konietzko

Nickelodeon shows are typically noted for their comedy, not their complex, weaving storylines full of narrative twists and turns. Enter Avatar: The Last Airbender, an animated high fantasy series taking place in a continent whereupon four divided nations must become united under the eponymous Avatar, or risk falling into war and turmoil more than they already have.

Being Nickelodeon, of course, there is humor that never grows stale, no matter how many times it's viewed. But where it shines most is in its life lessons and its grand sense of adventure through its fleshed-out and detailed world. It wouldn't be wrong to say Avatar has been a bigger hit with adults than with its target audience because of the buzz surrounding it. Indeed, it has hardly died down in the 20 years since it first came out, especially with a live-action remake series arriving on Netflix recently.