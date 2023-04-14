Three months after its premiere in theaters, horror/comedy movie Kids vs. Aliens is making its way to Shudder, which premieres it today. In order to celebrate the release, the horror movie platform shared with Collider an exclusive behind-the-scenes clip that shows how one of the movie’s most distinct – and disgusting – elements came to life. We can now reveal it to you, but be warned! It’s not for the faint of heart.

With no dialogue or interviews, the clip is straight to the point and just unveils a good amount of behind-the-scenes footage of how alien blood, human blood, gooey stuff and other yucky liquids were used throughout production, with the cast and crew themselves getting surprised at what they were able to get on camera. As any director will tell you, liquids don't behave the way you'd expect during filming, which means they got different outcomes in different takes. Some good, some downright surprising.

Kids vs. Aliens and the Rewards You Get If You Stick With It

In his review of Kids vs. Aliens, Collider’s own Marco Vito Oddo praised the movie’s commitment to crank “the weirdness up to unbelievable levels,” and suggested that the blood and ooze we see on screen is one of the fun elements of the horror/comedy. That’s why the gory stuff is the perfect highlight for the exclusive clip, which showcases what went on behind the scenes to deliver the mix of funny and vomit-inducing factors that make Kids vs. Aliens a fun adventure to witness.

Image via RJE Films/Shudder

RELATED: 'Kids Vs. Aliens' Trailer Sees a Battle Between Interstellar Invaders & Unlikely Party-Goers

Kids vs. Aliens is directed by Jason Eisener, who gained prominence after helming Hobo with a Shotgun, a movie that came into existence after a fake trailer was created to be screened between the two movies of the Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez's Grindhouse experience – a 2007 double feature that celebrated horror B-movies with Death Proof and Planet Terror. Similarly, Kids vs Aliens was born in short form, as a segment in the horror anthology V/H/S/2. Eisener transformed the segment into a movie and co-wrote it with John Davies, who also penned Hobo with a Shotgun.

To pair with the behind-the-scenes featurette, Eisener shared with Collider some thoughts about the alien slime featured in Kids vs. Aliens, saying:

"The thing I always loved about slime is that it's this otherworldly thing so you can be as over-the-top as you want with it. When I was a kid my slime toy playsets created this horrific tangible feeling, a way to add horror to my action figures— because slime is rarely used for good. (With the exception of 'Ghostbusters 2,' one of my favorite films.) This behind the scenes peek is from the feature length documentary "Slime Time" directed by Adam Burke, one of my oldest childhood friends. He was there with us on set (in my parents' house) capturing the fun and the challenges of our shoot. I love making-of documentaries that let you be a fly on the wall and show you the true experience of making a movie, creating a historical record of it. It took a lot of experimentation to get the consistency of our alien slime just right. We used several different kinds of slime, slime that melts people, slime that transforms people, (fake) human blood and alien blood that had to shoot from severed limbs... our FX team worked tirelessly to create all these effects practically, which was important to me. The film is about kids who use their imaginations and whatever they can get their hands on to make movies, and I wanted us to also make our movie with that spirit, so you can see our crew getting their hands messy. "

Kids vs. Aliens is available to stream on Shudder now. You can watch the exclusive clip below: