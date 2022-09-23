Ahead of its world premiere at Fantastic Fest, Collider is thrilled to share the first-look teaser trailer for Kids Vs. Aliens, an upcoming sci-fi horror film from director Jason Eisener (Hobo with a Shotgun, Dark Side of the Ring). It's headed to Shudder, the AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for all things horror, where it is set to premiere in 2023. Fantastic Fest 2022 is hosted in Austin, Texas, and is the largest genre film festival that specializes in fantasy, sci-fi, and all things horror.

The 75-minute film stars Dominic Mariche and Phoebe Rex as brother-sister duo Gary and Samantha, who find themselves at home alone during the Halloween weekend. Gary wants to watch horror movies with his friends while Samantha wants to hang out with the cool kids. The pair decide to throw a party, which turns from fun to frightening when an alien invasion descends onto the teens' home. Both the siblings and their fellow party-goers must work together to survive.

The trailer shows Rex's character Sam talking to her friends as they discuss the idea of throwing the party that the plot centers around. As the party gets underway, we get small clips of the aliens attacking the party. The trailer is ended with the line that seems to sum up the film succinctly: "Fuck space."

Image via RJE Films/Shudder

RELATED: Brooklyn Horror Film Festival Unveils First Wave of Movies, Including Shudder’s ‘V/H/S/99’

The currently unrated film is directed by Eisener, who also served as the co-writer of the project, having penned the script alongside John Davies, who previously worked with Eisener as the writer of Hobo with a Shotgun. Joining Mariche and Rex in the starring roles of the film include Calem MacDonald as Billy, Asher Grayson Percival as Jack, and Ben Tector as Miles. The film is produced by Rob Cotterill, Josh Goldbloom, Jason Levangie, Brad Miska, and Marc Tetreault.

Kids Vs. Aliens will have its world premiere at Fantastic Fest, before arriving in theaters, VOD, and Digital in Q1 2023 and Shudder thereafter. You can check out the new teaser trailer for the upcoming sci-fi horror film as well as read its official synopsis down below: