Collider is happy to exclusively reveal the brand-new trailer for the upcoming sci-fi film Kids Vs. Aliens, which will see a group of kids trying to enjoy a party with their parents out of town forced to face forces from outer space. RLJE Films will release the film in theaters, on-demand, and digital early next year on January 20, 2023.

The new trailer starts as far away from a Halloween party as you can get as we see a group of fishermen out on the water in the middle of the night before they get picked off one by one by our extraterrestrial threat coming out of the water. As the boat quickly becomes lifeless, we cut to the cast of characters that the story focuses on. We are introduced to Gary, played by Dominic Mariche (Are You Afraid of the Dark?), a young kid who is trying to make an action-packed home movie with his friends while his older sister Samantha, played by Phoebe Rex (The Last Divide), wants a chance to hang out with the cool kids. When their parents leave town for a weekend, the two decide to throw a giant party that is broken up by the arrival of the aliens. As many people are attacked, the brother-sister duo along with a few other survivors escape and decide to take the fight to the invaders. The rest of the trailer sees these kids gearing up and battling against these otherworldly beings.

First making its debut earlier this year back in September in Austin, Texas at Fantastic Fest 2022, the largest genre film festival that specializes in fantasy, sci-fi, and all things horror. Following its debut at the event, the 75-minute film received generally favorable reviews, with it currently sitting at 86% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes from 7 reviews. Kids Vs. Aliens will arrive to Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for all things horror, later in the year.

Image via RJE Films/Shudder

Who Else Worked On Kids Vs. Aliens

Kids Vs. Aliens is directed by Jason Eisener (Hobo with a Shotgun, Dark Side of the Ring), who also serves as co-writer on the project alongside John Davies, who previously worked with Eisener as the writer of Hobo with a Shotgun. Joining Mariche and Rex in the starring roles of the film include Calem MacDonald (The Umbrella Academy, Moonshine) as Billy, Asher Grayson Percival (Scaredy Cats) as Jack, and Ben Tector as Miles. The film is produced by Rob Cotterill, Josh Goldbloom, Jason Levangie, Brad Miska, and Marc Tetreault.

Kids Vs. Aliens will release in theaters, on-demand, and digital early next year on January 20, 2023, and then Shudder thereafter. Check out the exclusive new trailer, poster, and synopsis below: