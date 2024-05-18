The Big Picture Kiefer Sutherland will star in the action-packed thriller Sierra Madre, directed by Justin Chadwick.

Sutherland plays Captain Jordan Wright, leading his team against a dangerous cartel in the high-stakes setting of a crewmate's wedding.

The film begins production this fall.

Kiefer Sutherland, known by most for his iconic role as Jack Bauer in 24, is slated to star in a new action thriller titled Sierra Madre. The film, directed by Justin Chadwick (Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom), starts production this fall in Colombia. A release date has yet to be announced. Ian McKenzie Jeffers (The Grey) and Delbert Hancock have written Sierra Madre.

Sierra Madre stars Sutherland as Captain Jordan Wright, who must bring his squadron together to fight a dangerous cartel as tensions rise during a crewmate's wedding. Wright and his team must protect not only themselves but the village as well, of which the cartel holds a dangerous stronghold over. This kind of film sounds like a perfect vehicle for an actor like Sutherland, especially alongside a talented, performance-driven director such as Chadwick. Sutherland described Sierra Madre as "a compelling thriller with great emotional and dramatic opportunities."

Highland Film Group is both co-financing the film and overseeing worldwide distribution. Highland's CEO Arianne Fraser and COO Delphine Perrier said about Sierra Madre:

"We are delighted to be working with Kiefer Sutherland on this heart-pounding actioner. He will capture the intensity and physicality of a lead fighting to keep his squad alive, embodying the spirit of brotherhood that pulsates throughout this story." "Set in the exotic and remote landscape of Mexico, "Sierra Madre" shows a poignant narrative of heart and heroism. With Justin Chadwick at the helm, known for his skill in directing talent and his performance-driven approach, we are eager to see his remarkable vision come to life."

What Other Projects is Kiefer Sutherland Working On?

Close

Outside of Sierra Madre, one of Sutherland's most exciting upcoming roles would be in the film Juror #2. Billed as director Clint Eastwood's final film, Sutherland will star opposite Nicholas Hoult (The Menu) and Toni Colette (Herditary) in Juror #2. He also is set to star in the revenge thriller Stone Cold Fox, opposite Kiernan Shipka (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) and Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones).

While Sierra Madre will likely have a 2025 release, this year has brought forth a handful of action thrillers. David Ayer's The Beekeeper, starring Jason Statham, released earlier this year. A bit on the lighter side, Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt's The Fall Guy is currently in theaters, which has a mystery/thriller element to its plot. Dev Patel also made his directorial debut with Monkey Man, produced by Jordan Peele.

Stay tuned to Collider for all the latest on Sierra Madre.