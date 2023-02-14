Kiefer Sutherland has found his next role. It has been announced that the actor is set to star in the upcoming action-thriller The Winter Kills for XYZ Films. Shooting on the project from director John Stalberg Jr. is slated to begin this coming spring in New Jersey.

According to a logline from XYZ, The Winter Kills will see Sutherland playing a "disgraced cop [that] pursues the serial killer who murdered his partner ten years ago - and has resurfaced, killing again." No further details about the plot of the film have been released, and Sutherland is the only cast member currently attached to the project. The Winter Kills was written by Ben Floro Carney, and the screenplay was plucked off a recent version of the Black List - an annual report of the most-liked scripts in Hollywood that have yet to be produced. The film, which is described as "Se7en meets Bad Lieutenant," is produced by Patrick Rizzotti, Paul Johansson, David Guglielmo Wyatt Russell, Oliver Hudson, Stalberg, and XYZ.

The Winter Kills will be introduced to buyers at the upcoming European Film Market, where the film's creatives will seek to nail down a distributor. Production on the film will also be assisted by Blue Fox Financing, a marketplace recently begun by Rizzotti to help connect filmmakers with sources of debt lenders. Rizzotti himself has produced a number of successful films for major studios, including Pride, The Super, and The Collector, the latter of which would go onto spawn two sequels.

RELATED: Kiefer Sutherland Goes Down the 'Rabbit Hole' in New Poster

“Kiefer Sutherland is more than just the perfect actor for this film, he’s an absolute legend, and I’m beyond thrilled to match his rare talent with a role that will require every ounce of it," Stalberg said. "I couldn’t imagine a better team of professionals, including Wyatt Russell and Oliver Hudson – my partners at Slow Burn along with Patrick Rizzotti, David Guglielmo, Paul Johanson and the crack team at XYZ to bring The Winter Kills to life."

Kiefer Sutherland Has Built an Impressive Career

Sutherland is best known for his starring role as Jack Bauer in the Fox crime drama 24, which earned him numerous accolades including an Emmy Award and Golden Globe. He is also recognizable as President Tom Kirkman in the ABC/Netflix political drama Designated Survivor, which ran for three seasons. Sutherland has also been seen on screen in numerous films, including The Three Musketeers, Flatliners, Stand by Me, and Phone Booth. He will next star in the Paramount+ series Rabbit Hole and will also be seen in Netflix's upcoming sci-fi mystery film They Cloned Tyrone in an unspecified role.

XYZ is no newcomer to top-notch projects, as the studio currently has a number of films in the works for the European Film Market. This includes Seven Veils starring Emmy and Golden Globe winner Amanda Seyfried, as well as Daniela Forever starring Henry Golding, and BlackBerry from director Matt Johnson. A release date for The Winter Kills is yet to be announced.