Mr. Jack Bauer himself, Kiefer Sutherland, is set to star in an untitled spy series from John Requa and Glenn Ficarra that has been picked up by Paramount+.

Sutherland will play James Weir, "a private espionage operative who finds himself in the midst of a battle over the preservation of democracy in a world at odds with misinformation, behavioral manipulation, the surveillance state and the interests that control these extraordinary powers."

Eh, sometimes it's best to just keep a logline out of the press release and leave the plot up to our imagination. You had me at "Kiefer Sutherland spy series," Paramount! Less is more, in this case. And why is that?

Because Kiefer Sutherland is a modern TV legend. He kicked an unholy amount of ass on 24 over the years and I also enjoyed his recent Quibi series The Fugitive, which I predict will enjoy a second streaming life somewhere soon. Armed with a gravelly voice and an intense stare, Sutherland just makes for a great authority figure... or a guy who rebels against authority. Either way, he's The Man.

kiefer-sutherland-the-fugitive-social
Image via Quibi

RELATED: First Trailer for Quibi's 'The Fugitive' Finds Kiefer Sutherland Hunting Boyd Holbrook “I’ve been an admirer of John Requa and Glenn Ficarra’s unique body of work for some time, and I’m thrilled to be working on this exciting new project with them and Paramount+,” Sutherland said in a statement.

“Kiefer Sutherland and powerful, heart-pounding dramas go hand in hand,” added Julie McNamara of Paramount+. “We’re thrilled to have him and master storytellers John Requa and Glenn Ficarra at the helm, taking us on a very personal ride to uncover the truth."

“From the moment we conceived this paranoid thriller, we immediately thought of Kiefer,” said Requa and Ficarra, who signed a broadcast-only deal with Fox last October. The duo directed the Steve Carell-Ryan Gosling comedy Crazy, Stupid, Love and they also wrote movies including Bad Santa and Jungle Cruise. On the TV side, Requa and Ficarra directed the pilot for This Is Us and their next project is Apple's limited series WeCrashed starring Oscar winners Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway. Here's hoping they make the most of Sutherland's particular set of skills, and that Paramount+ gives them the budget to do so.

KEEP READING: Jared Leto Returning to TV for First Time Since 'My So-Called Life' With New Apple Series 'WeCrashed'

film-stars-dont-die-in-liverpool-jamie-bell
Jamie Bell Joins Elisabeth Moss in Apple TV+ Sci-Fi Thriller ‘The Shining Girls’

The upcoming series is about a time-traveling serial killer.

Read Next
Related Topics
About The Author
Jeff Sneider (1682 Articles Published)

Jeff Sneider is the Senior Film Reporter at Collider, where he breaks film and television news and curates the Up-and-Comer of the Month column in addition to hosting The Sneider Cut podcast and the awards-themed series For Your Consideration with Scott Mantz and Perri Nemiroff. A graduate of NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, Jeff started his career at Ain't It Cool News before moving to Los Angeles to write for Variety and later, TheWrap and Mashable. Jeff also served as Editor in Chief of The Tracking Board and has contributed to MTV Movies Blog, Hollywood Life magazine, Washington Square News and the Colorado Springs Independent. His Oscar picks have appeared on the LA Times' Envelope site, and he agrees with screenwriter William Goldman who famously said of Hollywood, "nobody knows anything." Jeff hails from Needham, Massachusetts and has never eaten a salad. He can be found on Twitter, Instagram, Cameo and Blogspot by searching his nom de plume @TheInSneider.

More From Jeff Sneider