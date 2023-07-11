Ah, summer. The gentle warmth of the sun, the green grass, waves caressing your feet as you walk the sands of the beach, freely licking flagpoles without your tongue sticking to it... What better time to talk about the sequel to the perennial holiday classic A Christmas Story. No, not A Christmas Story Christmas, the so-called "proper" sequel with the original Ralphie, Peter Billingsley, released in 2022, a full 39 years after the original. That would be madness. No, we are talking about the long forgotten sequel My Summer Story, aka It Runs in the Family, from 1994, helmed by Bob Clark, who directed the first film.

Like A Christmas Story, the film is based on the stories of Jean Shepherd from his book titled In God We Trust, All Others Pay Cash. My Summer Story takes place in, appropriately enough, the summer of 1941. It follows three storylines, with a sub-plot where the town folk are determined to catch their quota of crappies, the only fish that can survive in the nearby polluted lake. In the first storyline, Ralphie (Kieran Culkin) is looking for a top that's tough enough to take on "Mariah", the top that belongs to new bully Lug Ditka (Whit Hertford), in "Kill", a game where two tops go head-to-head to see which one gets knocked out of a chalk circle. After several failed attempts, he eventually finds one in "Wolf", but just as it looks like Wolf might win the day for Ralphie, both tops fall into the sewer. He may have had better luck taking out Mariah with his Red Ryder BB gun.

Gravy Boats and Feuding Neighbors Fill Out 'My Summer Story'

My Summer Story catches up with Ralphie's parents in the other two storylines. Mary Steenburgen's Mrs. Parker is looking to start a collection of celebrity dishes, courtesy of "dish nights" at Leopold Doppler's (Glenn Shadix) Orpheum Theatre. On the first dish night, she receives the first in the collection, a Ronald Colman gravy boat (it's okay, I had to look him up too). Yet on following dish nights, the other dishes are nowhere to be seen, due to "misshipment". But there's lots of Ronald Colman gravy boats, which Mrs. Parker continues to receive. At her breaking point, she throws the most recent gravy boat at Doppler's head in frustration, which inspires all the other housewives present to do the same. For instigating the assault, Mrs. Parker is arrested, but the smile on her face shows it was worth it.

The Old Man, aka Mr. Parker (Charles Grodin), finds himself in a feud, a la Neighbors, with the Bumpuses (aka Bumpi), their hillbilly neighbors. The Bumpuses are a constant source of irritation to Mr. Parker, whether it's their loud hick music blaring, obnoxious behavior, or by any one of their 43 bloodhounds. The final straw is when the Bumpuses make an outhouse in their backyard, which prompts Mr. Parker to forcibly try to have them tear it down. His attempts are not taken well, leading to a retaliation where Big Dickie Bumpus (Darwyn Swalve) destroys the Parker's front porch. After unsuccessfully trying to force them away with his own blaring music, Mr. Parker tries again in the early morning with a sound-effect recording of a federal bust. Only, the Bumpuses have moved away in the meantime, and now Mr. Parker is on the bad side of the other neighbors he's awoken.

‘My Summer Story’ Fails as a Sequel, and It’s Not Alone

My Summer Story hews close to the formatting of the original with its collection of vignettes, and has one carryover from A Christmas Story, the voice-over narration by novelist Shepherd. What it does not have is the same cast, with production delays forcing Clark to recast the characters. The casting is hit or miss, with Steenburgen making out the best, while Culkin is... there. He lacks what made Billingsley's Ralphie special, that wide-eyed, emotive personality. With no disrespect to Billingsley, Culkin seems almost too cool for the role. Nevertheless, reviews for the film are decidedly mixed, ranging from Entertainment Weekly's B+ assessment that says it improves on the original, to Jim Vorel's damning review of the film for Paste Magazine. In the end, it didn't really matter - MGM/UA didn't even bother releasing the film nationally, opting for regional bookings instead, leading to a pathetic worldwide gross of $70,936.

So with My Summer Story and A Christmas Story Christmas, A Christmas Story has a legacy of two sequels and that's it, right? Nope. There are, in fact, eight films that feature the Parker family, a collection of stories released before and after the 1983 classic. 1976's The Phantom of the Open Hearth is the first TV movie with the Parkers, which looking back comes across as a practice round for A Christmas Story, with bits like the leg lamp revamped for the film. The Great American Fourth of July and Other Disasters from 1982, just before the original, is the second made-for-TV film with the Parker family, with Matt Dillon playing Ralphie as a teenager. Another TV movie, the first after the original premiered, is The Star-Crossed Romance of Josephine Cosnowski from 1985. Another film where Ralphie is a teenager, only this one is gaga over the new Polish girl in town. Ollie Hopnoodle's Haven of Bliss (1988) is the first direct sequel to the original, with the Parkers heading to the lake for the summer. Like Culkin, Jerry O'Connell just can't match Billingsley's take on Ralphie, while James Sikking's Old Man lacks any bite whatsoever. 2012's A Christmas Story 2, despite the number "2", isn't really considered a true sequel, a straight-to-video release that largely rehashes the same material. Then there's the debacle that is A Christmas Story Live! from 2017, a two-hour circle of hell with classic songs like "You'll Shoot Your Eye Out."

A Summer Story separates itself from that crowd by being the first direct sequel to have a theatrical release and feature a Ralphie the same age, but in the end doesn't offer enough to charm those who came to love A Christmas Story. A Christmas Story Christmas does charm, with the added benefit of the "real" Ralphie and four other original cast members, which is why it stands as the true sequel to the film. Does My Summer Story deserve better? Probably, but that's up for you to decide. I triple dog dare you.