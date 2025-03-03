Kieran Culkin has, to the shock of nobody, secured the Best Supporting Actor award at the 97th Academy Awards for his standout role in A Real Pain. Culkin's portrayal of a charismatic yet troubled character who was unsure of his place in the world was a huge smash with audiences and critics. His ability to balance charm and vulnerability showcased his versatility and depth as an actor, and it also gave us a cavalcade of terrifically honest acceptance speeches across the board from both Culkin and his director Jesse Eisenberg on his behalf.

In this fiercely contested category, Culkin triumphed over distinguished nominees Yura Borisov (Anora), Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown), Guy Pearce (The Brutalist), and Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice). Each delivered remarkable performances, but Culkin's victory highlights the Academy's appreciation for performances that bring depth and authenticity to supporting roles, especially ones that complement the leading roles in their films.

A History of Best Supporting Actor at The Oscars

The Best Supporting Actor category at the Academy Awards has recognized some of the most scene-stealing performances in film history. Since its introduction at the 9th Academy Awards in 1937, this category has honored actors who, while not in the leading role, have delivered memorable, powerful, and sometimes transformative performances on Hollywood’s biggest night. The first-ever Best Supporting Actor winner was Walter Brennan, who won for Come and Get It in 1937. Brennan went on to win the award three times, a record that still stands today. Other legendary winners include George Sanders (All About Eve), Heath Ledger (The Dark Knight), and Christoph Waltz, who won twice for Inglourious Basterds and Django Unchained.

The Best Supporting Actor category has also seen historic wins, such as Mahershala Ali, who became the first Muslim actor to win an Oscar for Moonlight (2016) and later won again for Green Book (2018). The award has also gone to actors making major comebacks, such as Robert Downey Jr., who won last year for Oppenheimer (2024) after a decades-long career resurgence, capping off a remarkable revival that began 16 years prior when his comeback began in earnest in a small comic book movie called Iron Man.

Recent years have featured a wide variety of winners, from seasoned veterans to newcomers making their mark in Hollywood. Whether portraying villains, best friends, teachers, mentors, or comedic relief, Best Supporting Actor winners often deliver some of the most unforgettable moments in cinema.

Stay tuned to Collider for more coverage from the 97th Academy Awards from Hollywood, California.