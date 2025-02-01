Kieran Culkin has been one of the few “child stars” who has successfully transitioned into a legitimate adult actor, as he has now earned innumerable accolades for his scene-stealing performance in HBO’s Succession and his standout supporting role in the Oscar-nominated dramedy A Real Pain. While Culkin was once viewed only in relation to his older brother, he has developed a unique ability to play vulnerable, snarky characters who use their dark sense of humor as a method of self-defense. Culkin’s talents were visible from a young age, as his first lead role in Igby Goes Down indicated he was capable of being a leading man. However, Culkin gave one of his most subtle and affectionate performances in the underrated coming-of-age film The Dangerous Lives Of Altar Boys.

What Is ‘The Dangerous Lives of Altar Boys’ About?