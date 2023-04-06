Kieran Culkin is having a hard time leaving his time in Succession behind. After playing the role of Roman Roy over the course of four seasons, the actor fell in love with the iconic HBO drama he formed a part of. As the show is currently airing its final season, Culkin will adapt to his new life without Roman, emotionally saying goodbye to the part that got him multiple Primetime Emmy Award nominations. But Roman isn't the actor's main concern today, as Culkin was featured in the latest episode of Hot Ones, the YouTube show where celebrities are interviewed while they eat increasingly spicier chicken wings.

Before he was starring in one of the most influential television series of the past decade, Culkin was a young theatre actor trying to learn as much as he could about his own craft. During the interview with Hot Ones host Sean Evans, the actor shared an anecdote from the time he was part of a high school play and, while he knew his skills weren't impressive back then, he still loved what he was doing. Eventually, that passion would lead him to a main role in Succession, proving that his effort and charisma were able of bringing him to a completely different place over time.

When Succession first appeared on television screens across the world, Roman didn't care that much about who would be in charge of Waystar Royco. when his father, Logan Roy (Brian Cox), inevitably had to step down from his role as CEO of the company due to his declining health. To one of the younger Roy siblings, being in charge of one of the biggest media conglomerates in the world only meant the possibility to annoy his older brother or to prove a point to his dad. While he didn't take the job seriously at first, things would change soon enough.

Image via HBO

The Roy Siblings Are Working Together in Succession Season 4

Even if their relationship was shown to be problematic during earlier seasons of the series, the Roy siblings eventually realized they had to work together in order to prevent their father from ruining the legacy of the company he built. Kendall (Jeremy Strong) and Shiv (Sarah Snook) have decided to work together with Roman, and their efforts will have to come to fruition if they want to stay on top while Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) tries to purchase the company for himself. The fate of the Roy family will be decided in the upcoming weeks, as Succession airs its final season.

Before the Succession finale airs on May 14, you can check out Kieran Culkin's entire interview on Hot Ones below: