Kieran Culkin’s foul-mouthed Roman Roy has become one of the standout characters on HBO’s Emmy-winning drama Succession. Culkin’s vulgar, erratic performance as the youngest child of Logan Roy (Brian Cox) manages to go viral every week with his meme-worthy expressions and hilarious quips. However, Roman is also taken to task for his ignorance and privilege; whether it's accidentally blowing up a missile or inadvertently sending an intimate photo during a board meeting, Roman is constantly getting embarrassed.

Roman is considered to be the role of Culkin’s career, but it’s not the first time that the former child star shed insight on the perils of wealth. In one of his first roles, Culkin gave a sensitive, mature performance in the 2002 dramedy Igby Goes Down. The idea of affluence being a hindrance isn’t an easy concept to convey, but Culkin’s earnest characterization finds the universal quality of being on your own.

Jason Slocumb Jr. (Culkin), nicknamed “Igby” by his family, does his best to irritate his domineering mother, Mimi (Susan Sarandan). To say that Igby isn’t close with his family would be putting it mildly. Like Roman, Igby’s misbehavior is disregarded by his parents and brother. Igby refuses to call his mother by any name other than “Mimi,” and refers to his “young Republican” brother Ollie (Ryan Phillipe) as a fascist.

One of the reasons Roman is so beloved on Succession is that the series gradually unpacks the childhood trauma that he’s endured. Roman uses his wry sense-of-humor to mask the cruel way that his father has treated him. Lashing out and having meltdowns is Roman’s only way of standing out; he’s not a villain, but a scared child. Igby’s behavior is similar. He desperately wants to be free of his mother’s control once he turns 18. Both characters could have easily become irritating, but Culkin’s casual way of hinting at his complexity makes both Roman and Igby endearing.

Igby attends an elaborate party held by his mother’s boyfriend, the wealthy real estate developer D. H. Banes (Jeff Goldblum). It’s mostly an excuse to point out his brother’s faults and engage in some underage drinking, but Igby’s sly remarks catch the attention of the artist Sookie Sapperstein (Claire Danes). Sookie is fascinated by Igby; he’s got the vocabulary of someone twice his age, which is almost enough to ignore his shallow knowledge. Sookie doesn’t take advantage of Igby, but he makes the mistake of falling in love with her. Similar to Roman’s relationship with Gerri Kellman (J. Smith-Cameron) in Succession, it's the recipe for heartbreak.

Both Roman and Igbys’ ventures into the world outside the strict environment that they were raised in go disastrously wrong. After flunking out of nearly every East Coast prep school that his mother sends him to, Igby escapes into the bohemian artistic scene of New York City to stay in an apartment owned by D. H. It’s here where Igby finds out about all the culture that he’s missed out on. Unfortunately, it's a world that he doesn’t really belong to. Even if he thinks that he’s above everyone else, Igby is still young.

Igby enjoys irritating D. H. at every turn, but he soon pays the price for making an enemy. D. H. slaps Igby after finding that he has been schmoozing his girlfriend, Rachel, (Amanda Peet). Igby doesn’t find any comfort from his mother, and he’s heartbroken when he discovers that Sookie is really in love with his brother. As much as he has tried to deny it, Igby can’t hide how much faith he had in their relationship. Culkin’s tear-jerking breakdown in front of Claire is one of his finest acting moments. “You think you’re what he wants?” he cries. “He will lie to you!”

Both Roman and Igbys’ supposed “quirks” are indications of mistreatment that they have suffered. Roman hints at a childhood incident where he was kept in a dog kennel in just one of his arguments with his brother, Kendall (Jeremy Strong). Igby grows up to discover that his nickname was the result of a cruel family joke. When his mother lashed out at him, he would blame it on his childhood stuffed bear, Digby. The nickname’s origin isn’t the only scar that Igby is bearing. He lives in fear that he will turn into his alcoholic father (Bill Pullman).

Neither Roman and Igby have an easy road to maturity. However, Igby shows that he’s at least able to let himself be the butt of a joke instead of resenting everyone else. He begrudgingly says farewell to Sookie, joking that she’s no longer in his “top five.” He even manages to reach an understanding with Ollie. Igby accepts his future with bravery as Travis’ cover of “The Weight” blares in the background. He doesn’t quite know what’s ahead of him, but he’s ready to have a new experience.

If you’ve seen Igby Goes Down, you know that Succession wasn’t Culkin’s breakout role. He has even indicated in interviews that the film prepared gave him the experience that he needed as a young actor. It’s a remarkably earnest child performance which elevates a supposed “childhood brat.” If you’re eagerly awaiting Succession’s fourth season, Igby Goes Down is a hidden gem that Roman fans will certainly enjoy.