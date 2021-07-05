He also reveals the unusual way they film 'Succession' and why it’s a dream for every actor that works on the series.

With Steven Soderbergh’s fantastic new movie, No Sudden Move, now streaming on HBO Max, I recently had the opportunity to speak with Kieran Culkin about making the 1950s-set crime thriller. During the extremely fun and wide-ranging interview, Culkin talked about why he wanted to be part of the film, what people might be surprised to learn about the making of a Soderbergh movie, shared some great stories about making Edgar Wright’s Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, revealed how Wright and Soderbergh each work on set, why it’s a dream for every actor that works on Succession, the unusual way they film the series, and how they’re currently filming the end of Season 3 in Italy. In addition, he revealed the TV series he’d love to guest star on, how he loves The Goonies, and we both debate whether or not a Goonies sequel is a good idea.

No Sudden Move was written by Ed Solomon and it’s about a group of small-time criminals who are hired to steal what they think is a simple document in 1954 Detroit. When the plan goes sideways, they’re forced to search for who hired them and for what ultimate purpose and their journey takes them through the race-torn, rapidly changing city. The film also stars Benicio Del Toro, Don Cheadle, Brendan Fraser, Bill Duke, Jon Hamm, Noah Jupe, Amy Seimetz, Frankie Shaw, Julia Fox, Ray Liotta, and David Harbour.

Image via WB

RELATED: Watch the Cast of 'No Sudden Move' Gush About Working With Steven Soderbergh

Check out what Culkin had to say in the player above and look for more interviews soon.

Kieran Culkin:

What TV series would he like to guest star on?

What movie or movies has he seen the most?

Our love of The Goonies.

His thoughts on a Goonies sequel.

What does he remember about the making of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World?

What is it like finding out Soderbergh wants you to be in his movie?

What might surprise people to learn about the making of a Soderbergh movie?

How Edgar Wright and Steven Soderbergh each work on set.

What did he respond to in Ed Solomon’s script?

Is he in Italy for vacation or Succession Season 3?

Are they almost done filming? What can he tease about the season?

How when I ask actors what TV series they want to guest star on many people say Succession.

Why it’s a dream for the actors that work on Succession.

How they will often film an eight or nine page scene with no additional coverage and they’ll have complete freedom to move around and not worry about continuity.

Image via WB

Share Share Tweet Email

‘No Sudden Move’ Writer Ed Solomon on Drawing From Real History to Craft a 50s Crime Thriller The writer pulls back the curtain on crafting Steven Soderbergh's twisty new HBO Max movie.

Read Next

Steve Weintraub (9310 Articles Published) Steven Weintraub launched Collider in the summer of 2005. As Editor-in-chief, he has taken the site from a small bedroom operation to having millions of readers around the world. If you’d like to follow Steven on Twitter or Instagram, you can expect plenty of breaking news, exclusive interviews, and pictures of cats doing stupid things. More From Steve Weintraub