Kieran Culkin winning at the Oscars for his performance as Benji in A Real Pain seemed inevitable. He was sweeping the board with precursors, and it meant the Academy Awards merely felt like a victory lap for him. However, there is one statistic that may have set him apart from his competition and proved why he had an advantage: his screen time. In fact, this statistic actually makes his win highly controversial, as he now has the highest screen time percentage of any supporting actor Oscar winner. This calls into question his categorization, bringing the possibility of him actually being a co-lead to the dialogue surrounding the movie. Although his co-star Jesse Eisenberg has more screen time than him, the difference is negligible.

Kieran Culkin Is the Longest-Appearing Supporting Actor