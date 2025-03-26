Although he has earned substantial acclaim within the last few years thanks to his Emmy-winning performance on Succession and his Academy Award-winning role in A Real Pain, Kieran Culkin is by no means a “breakout star,” as he has been acting for well over three decades. Culkin may have started his career thanks to a small role in his older brother’s franchise, Home Alone, but he appeared in a fair amount of films in his first decade of acting that distinguished him as a terrific performer in his own right. A role that helped him transition from child to teen projects came in the high school comedy She’s All That, a loose reimagining of Pygmalion. Although Culkin's performance as the teenager Simon was generally praised, the film did incite some confusion about whether he was written to be deaf. Some of these discrepancies originated from the fact that Culkin wore hearing aids throughout She’s All That due to a change in the script.

‘She’s All That’ Changed Midway Through Filming