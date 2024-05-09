The Big Picture Kiernan Shipka stars in the revenge thriller "Stone Cold Fox" alongside Krysten Ritter and Kiefer Sutherland.

Kiernan Shipka is on the hunt for revenge in Stone Cold Fox. The new revenge thriller will also star Krysten Ritter and Kiefer Sutherland. Deadline reports that the 1980s-set film is expected to begin filming this summer.

Shipka will star in the film as Fox, a woman who's just escaped from an abusive commune to find her family. But when the commune's sinister queenpin (Ritter) kidnaps Fox's little sister and sends a crooked cop (Sutherland) after her, Fox is headed right back to the commune - for revenge. The film will also star Lorenza Izzo (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Jamie Chung (Lovecraft Country), and Karen Fukuhara (The Boys). Stone Cold Fox is set to be helmed by commercial director Sophie Tabet in her feature debut. Says Tabet: "Stone Cold Fox is a love letter to the American action films of the 80s, but one that gives women, immigrants, and queer characters seats at the table. I’m beyond excited to make this ass-kicking, high-octane film about the complexities of non-belonging, and making your own family as a means of survival."

Who Are the Stars of 'Stone Cold Fox'?

Shipka broke out as Don and Betty Draper's precocious daughter Sally on AMC's Mad Men; she subsequently led Netflix's horror series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. She has a busy slate ahead of herself; this year, she will star in the summer tentpole Twisters and the holiday action comedy Red One, and has the romantic comedy Sweethearts and the drama The Last Showgirl on her plate, as well. Ritter had a showy (and short-lived) supporting role on Breaking Bad, and starred on the cult classic sitcom Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23 as the titular B----, before landing the starring role in the Netflix Marvel series Jessica Jones. She recently starred in the Max true-crime miniseries Love & Death, and will star in the upcoming science fiction series Orphan Black: Echoes. Sutherland is Canadian acting royalty, as the son of Donald Sutherland and Shirley Douglas; he made a name for himself in movies like Stand By Me, The Lost Boys, and A Few Good Men before reinventing himself as TV action hero Jack Bauer on 24. He recently starred in the Paramount+ espionage series Rabbit Hole, and is next slated to star in Clint Eastwood's final film, Juror No. 2.

Stone Cold Fox will be co-written by Tabet and Julia Roth. Bee-Hive’s Stephen Braun, The Wonder Company’s Eric B. Fleischman and Chris Abernathy, Jonathan Craven, Tabet, and Roth will produce. Veteran producer Joe Roth will executive produce.

Stone Cold Fox is set to film this summer; no release date has yet been set.