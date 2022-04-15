From creator/showrunner Kathleen Robertson, The Roku Original Swimming with Sharks is a twisted psychological thriller that follows Lou Simms (Kiernan Shipka), a naïve small-town girl who shows up in Hollywood in awe of her cold-as-ice new boss, Fountain Pictures CEO Joyce Holt (Diane Kruger). But not long after starting her internship, Lou begins to push ethical boundaries that make it quite apparent that she’s not at all who she represented herself to be and that she has a much darker and more sinister plan in play.

During this interview with Collider, which you can both watch and read, Shipka talked about what defined Lou for her and how easy it was to share scenes with Kruger, while Kruger talked about how she channeled Joyce and the fun moments she had working with her male co-stars. They also talked about how they’d return for more, if Robertson writes it.

There are so many layers to both of your characters, which I really love. Neither one of them is who they seem on the surface. Kiernan, how did you find your inner Lou? What defined her for you?

SHIPKA: That’s a great question. I think that, to me, the key to understanding and unlocking Lou was in understanding her past. At the end of the day, what Lou wants in the show is love, and to be seen and understood. She obviously lost her mother, and probably had more traumas that we don’t even know about. But instead of approaching the quest for love and being understood in a way that was kind and grounded, she went to great lengths and disguised her wants with wanting power and aggression and doing anything she could to rise to the top.

So, for me, her motives were always rooted in just wanting to be seen, and wanting to be known and loved and secure, and wanting all these things in her life that she never felt like she had. I think she’s probably reached a point where she’s just doing anything to get there, with a reckless sense of ambition and also just nothing to lose. When you have nothing to lose, and she had really nothing, you will go to great lengths, but she obviously went to too great of lengths. Her having nothing to lose and everything to gain was really the most inspiring, driving part of the performance for me.

Diane, how did you channel Joyce? Was there something about her wardrobe or her environment that would help you get into her mindset, once you have gone on set?

DIANE KRUGER: Well, no. The wardrobe is just part of her job, in a way. I think it was the idea that she is very much a go-get-it girl who had gone to great lengths to be where she’s at and what it took to get her there, and how to not give that up, and to be in control and take control of the situation, no matter what. And then, the rest, I channeled myself and other women that I know, who are in their 40s, who have had a life where they chose their careers for a very long time, and have pushed back their family, home and the struggles that they encounter. The more outrageous I was at work, the more those vulnerable sides at home paid off.

Image via The Roku Channel

What did you guys most enjoy about working with each other on this, spending time together, and having each other to experience this with? It sounds like you were fans of each other’s work going into this, so what’s it like to get to work and share scenes with an actor that you really admire?

SHIPKA: It’s great.

KRUGER: Yeah, it makes it easy.

SHIPKA: It makes it easy. It makes it more enriching. For me, there are so many really exciting parts of this job. It really is such a dream to be able to do this, professionally. One of the joys of this line of work, if you’re lucky, is working across from people that you admire and are fans of. Diane is so wonderful in this role, and the rest of the cast, too, is just incredible. To see everyone show up to work, every day, and just slip into their roles perfectly, it was really inspiring. When everyone has it so locked in, you can’t help but wanna go the extra mile. This whole cast just made so much sense. It really was very fun to play with everyone – with Diane, with Thomas Dekker, with Erika Alexander. There are so many amazing performances in this.

Diane, there are really interesting contradictions to Joyce. Clearly, Redmond has tortured her in a way that he should have to answer for, but instead she has her own harem of men that she essentially tortures. What was it like to have all those different guys to work with? Did you have any particularly fun moments with any of them, from Finn Jones to Thomas Dekker to Ross Butler? You had quite a group going.

KRUGER: We had a lot of fun moments. Torturing someone on camera is definitely fun to do. She’s not cruel just to be cruel. To her, it’s truly about being ahead of the game and being a perfectionist. She is, so she expects that level of perfection from her assistants. That’s why she likes Lou because she feels like, “Finally, there’s somebody who will do what it takes.” I just feel bad for Gerardo [Celasco], who plays my husband, because in a way, to me, he gets the most abuse. Here he is, this Adonis coming out of the water naked, and he doesn’t get so much as a glance from his own wife. That love scene we have, trying to conceive, is probably one of the most unsexy scenes I have ever witnessed and had to play. I felt for his character.

Image via The Roku Channel

By the end of these episodes, it feels like there is still more story to tell. Would you like to keep exploring this story? Have you had conversations about a possible second season and what that could be?

KRUGER: We have not.

SHIPKA: I’ve not had a convo, but I’m not opposed either. I think it depends on how people receive it and if people want more.

KRUGER: [To Kiernan] I mean, would you be in jail?

SHIPKA: There are so many different routes that we could go. I’m just trying to think of what you would say or what’s left. Lou came in like a wrecking ball, and I don’t know what’s left to explore. But if there’s something and (show creator) Kathleen [Robertson] is down, I’m down.

This is certainly an interesting dynamic that would never get old to watch.

SHIPKA: Yeah.

Swimming with Sharks is available to stream at The Roku Channel on April 15th.

