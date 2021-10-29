Fresh off the success of the New York-set Only Murders in the Building, Hulu is moving downtown to Wall Street. Deadline reports that the streamer has ordered the development of The Golden Cage, an hour-long financial drama with Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Kiernan Shipka set as its lead. Created and written by Oskar Nordmark, Hulu has added Andor director Susanna White to direct the potential pilot, as well as to serve as executive producer.

Not many details have been released about The Golden Cage, but according to Deadline, the series will center on Shipka’s character, chronicling the lengths she will go to camouflage her past, all the while climbing up the tough and slippery ladder of Wall Street. Creator Nordmark — a forensic accountant by trade, rather than a seasoned screenwriter — will executive produce the project alongside Darryl Taja via Epidemic Pictures, as well as Adam Rodin, White, and Roadside Attractions.

No showrunner has been announced for the series, though talks are underway in the search for a series helmer. Shipka boards the project after coming off a three-year run with Netflix for Sabrina, as well as an upcoming crossover appearance of the character on The CW’s Riverdale. She is also set to star in the remake of Swimming with Sharks, alongside Diane Kruger, as well as The White House Plumbers, with Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux.

The Golden Cage is one of a number of projects in development for Hulu, also including adaptations of A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas and Douglas Adams' classic sci-fi story, The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy. The streamer recently announced a move into further reality programming, with a new reality series following the lives of the Kardashian-Jenner family in the wake of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

