Kiernan Shipka, whose role as Sally Draper on Mad Men launched her career, is open to returning to the role. Mad Men premiered on AMC 15 years ago, chronicling a Manhattan ad agency in the 1960s. Multiple stars got their breakout roles on Mad Men, such as Jon Hamm, Elisabeth Moss, and Christina Hendricks. Shipka starred as Sally Draper, daughter of Hamm's Don Draper, starting at only 8 years old. Now an adult, Shipka is interested in returning to the character, telling ET that she's "not done with Sally."

There are lots of shows that have seen revivals over the past few years, such as Sex and the City or The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Shipka herself starred as Sabrina in the dark reboot of Sabrina the Teenage Witch, called The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Although it was canceled by Netflix, Shipka has reprised the character on Riverdale, as the two shows exist in the same universe.

Multiple Mad Men stars have addressed the idea of rebooting the show, and have generally been against the idea. Hamm told ET that “I’m of the belief that when a story’s told, it’s probably done being told. So I don’t know, maybe there’s another version of it out there somewhere, but I hope not.” Alison Brie echoed this sentiment when she was asked about a possible reboot, calling reboots "tricky" and that it is best for fans to rewatch the show.

Image via The CW

RELATED: Kiernan Shipka & Diane Kruger on 'Swimming with Sharks,' Working Together, and Fun Moments From Set

Shipka, however, felt differently. Many fans have wondered where Sally Draper would have gone as she entered adulthood, and embraced the idea of a sequel series that follows her in the 1980s. Shipka is open to the idea, stating that "I don’t think she’d be in New York. I think she’d do L.A… But I’m not done with her at all."

Shipka is currently starring in the Roku original Swimming with Sharks, which itself is a remake of the 1994 movie. It was originally picked up by Quibi, before it shut down during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. With Sabrina and Swimming with Sharks under her belt, Shipka is clearly no stranger to remakes and reboots.

While the rest of the cast may not be too keen on a reboot, Mad Men fans should not give up hope of a Sally Draper spin-off. Hopefully creator Matthew Weiner is also interested in bringing back the character.

‘Shining Girls’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in Apple's Thriller Series

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Sabrina Sternberg (57 Articles Published) Sabrina Sternberg (she/hers) is a News Writer for Collider. Originally from NYC, she now lives in Chicago. She graduated from the University of Chicago, with a double major in Linguistics and Cinema and Media Studies. Sabrina also has a background in theater and is very passionate about theme parks. More From Sabrina Sternberg