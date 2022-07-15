Picturestart and New Line Cinema's upcoming feature Sweethearts has found its two leads. According to Deadline, Kiernan Shipka and Nico Hiraga will star in the movie, with additional ensemble cast including Caleb Hearon (Jurassic World: Dominion), Tramell Tillman (Severance), and Christine Taylor (Search Party). Jordan Weiss, creator of Hulu's Dollface, will make her feature directorial debut with the movie.

Sweethearts will focus on two college freshmen who are still dating their high school sweethearts. As Thanksgiving approaches, the two friends decide to pull a "Turkey Dump" and break up with their respective partners during "Drunksgiving," a chaotic Thanksgiving-eve event that takes place in their hometown. As they do, their co-dependency and friendship will be tested.

Shipka has starred in a number of feature films and TV series throughout her career. One notable role is her portrayal of Sally Draper in the acclaimed AMC series Mad Men, in which she starred opposite Jon Hamm, Elisabeth Moss, January Jones, and more. Most recently, Shipka is known for playing Sabrina Spellman in the Netflix original Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. The show ran for four seasons from 2018-2020. While the series finale left nothing to the imagination about Sabrina's ultimate fate, she found new life in The CW's Riverdale. Shipka guest starred in two episodes of the currently airing sixth season to help out fellow witch Cheryl Blossom and the rest of the Archie Comics gang.

Image via Netflix

Hiraga is known for starring in the Olivia Wilde comedy Booksmart as Tanner. Film-wise, he has also starred in the Netflix original movies Moxie and the newly released Hello, Goodbye and Everything in Between. Alongside Sweethearts, he has a handful of upcoming film and TV roles. On TV, he will next appear in The Power with John Leguizamo, Auli'i Cravalho, and more. He will also star in The Weeknd's The Idol. Finally, he will appear in a new re-telling of Romeo and Juliet titled Rosaline, which is expected sometime this year.

Along with directing Sweethearts, Weiss co-wrote the screenplay with Dan Brier, who serves as an executive producer for the movie. Picturestart's Julia Hammer, Shayne Fiske Goldner, and Samie Kim Falvey executive produce. Erik Feig and Jessica Switch serve as producers, with Picturestart producing for New Line Cinema.

There is currently no projected release date for Sweethearts. However, Weiss revealed via Instagram that production has just begun, as well as shared her excitement for the movie. Check out our recent interview with Shipka down below.