Max unveiled today a first look at Sweethearts, their upcoming original film that stars Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) and Nico Hiraga (Booksmart) as best friends starting out their freshman year in college. The streamer also revealed when the movie premieres: it is set to debut on the catalog on November 28.

Based on the information that Max shared so far, Sweethearts will be a fun and wild ride. We're still waiting for a trailer, but we know that the story will follow Shipka and Hiraga's characters as they make a pact to go back to their hometown during Thanksgiving break and break up with their high school sweethearts. The reasoning behind this is pretty simple: they both need to live the college experience to its fullest and being committed to someone far away won't help with that.

The images that Max unveiled suggest that the duo of protagonists is having the time of their lives as best friends, going out at night and relying on each other during calm moments. However, the short synopsis indicates that their friendship may be in jeopardy once they actually go back home for Thanksgiving and need to act like adults and make good on their pact.

Who's The Team Behind Sweethearts?

Sweethearts is directed by Jordan Weiss, who is best known for creating the quirky Hulu comedy series Dollface — so we can expect Sweethearts to have at least a similar wit, especially because Weiss also penned the script. The filmmaker co-wrote the story with Dan Brier, who knows a thing or two about best friends: he penned the Paramount+ remake series Heathers. Aside from Shipka and Hiraga, the cast also features Caleb Hearon (Jurassic World Dominion), Tramell Tillman (Severance), Ava DeMary (Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin), Charlie Hall (Bel-Air), Joel Kim Booster (Loot), Olivia Nikkanen (The Society) and Christine Taylor (High Desert).

The movie will be a welcome addition to the Max catalog and we can always use more romantic comedies. The HBO streaming platform has recently put out award-winning comedy shows like Hacks — which was just renewed for Season 4 — as well as some unusual comedies like The Rehearsal and How To With John Wilson. Sweethearts also marks another win in a pretty prolific year for Shipka, who has already starred in two hits so far: Longlegs and Twisters.

Max premieres Sweethearts on November 28. A trailer is yet to be unveiled by the streamer. Check out the new images above.

