Horror movies have been having a moment in the past couple of years. In between so-called post-horror projects like Ari Aster’s Midsommar and straightforward frights, such as Danny Phillippou and Michael Philippou’s Talk to Me, thousands of brand-new horror stories are dropping in theaters and on streaming services every day. While some of them aren’t exactly what you would call good, there is a lot of excellent stuff coming out. As such, horror fans have taken to debating who should be crowned the new scream kings and queens, titles that have previously gone to actors like Bruce Campbell and Jamie Lee Curtis (among others). While the men seem to be represented by some old monarchs, the competition on the women's turf seems to be divided between actresses like Mia Goth and Jenna Ortega. However, there is one performer who is glaringly missing from the lists of new scream queens, a performer who has time and time again demonstrated her talent in various forms of horror, from atmospheric films to teenage television. We’re talking about Kiernan Shipka.

Recently taken into consideration for her role in Nahnatchka Khan’s Totally Killer on Prime Video, Shipka has shown us numerous times that she has command over the things that haunt our nightmares. Shipka should’ve been deemed a serious contender for scream queen back when she was the lead in Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, but, somehow, horror fans and journalists just keep sleeping on her talent. And, taking a deeper look at her filmography, we can quickly notice that Totally Killer and Sabrina are far from being her only experiences with the genre. So, why is it taking everyone so long to recognize Kiernan Shipka for the amazing performer that she is?

'Totally Killer' Showcased Kiernan Shipka's Scream Queen Abilities

Perhaps we should start this investigation by discussing her most recent role in Totally Killer. Shipka is the star of the Prime Video movie about a girl, Jamie Hughes, who travels back in time to stop a serial killer who took the lives of three girls from her hometown and eventually found his way to her own mother. As much a comedy as it is a horror film, Totally Killer is an entertaining Saturday night flick — a perfect teen adventure to catch with your friends and a pack of beer (or soda).

As one of the most recognizable names in the cast, which also features Olivia Holt, Shipka had the difficult task of bringing in viewers for the film. While it’s hard to say how she succeeded in this capacity, it is pretty easy to notice that she is, in fact, the star of the movie. And, we don’t mean that just in the sense that she is the story’s protagonist. Shipka has complete control of the camera every time that she is in front of it, leading a cast of adult and teenage characters with expertise. She's never afraid to show off her skills, but always allows her scene partners their due time to shine. Shipka's performance in the film has prompted Khan to call her a “legend” that is “going to be all the things one day”.

Deliciously smug, 23-year-old Shipka is the perfect movie teenager, especially for a story about time travel. Interacting with her extremely problematic teenage parents and their group of horny, sexist friends, Shipka's Jamie makes us laugh with her remarks, but that’s not where her talents stop. Shipka also communicates fear in the most scary scenes and masters all the action sequences. Her final confrontation with the killer inside a spinning carnival ride (a Gravitron) is one that will definitely be remembered in years to come, due to both the inventiveness of how it is shot and her performance. While Totally Killer probably won’t make any "Best of the Year" lists, this scene is by far one of the most exciting of 2023.

Before 'Totally Killer', Kiernan Shipka Starred as Sabrina Spellman in ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’

Kiernan Shipka’s claim to fame came in the form of a kid from the early 1960s. She played Sally Draper, daughter of Don Draper (Jon Hamm) in the AMC hit series Mad Men. However, she really came into her own a few years after the series ended, particularly when she began starring in Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Premiering in 2018, the Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa series purported to take a more mature approach to the Archie Comics character than Sabrina the Teenage Witch starring Melissa Joan Hart did.

The idea was to create something close to what Aguirre-Sacasa did with Riverdale on The CW, and that is precisely what Netflix got with Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Extremely campy and sometimes downright cheesy, the show's quality is frequently debated even by those who self-identify as fans. Still, there’s no denying that, over the course of its four seasons, the cast of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina gave their all and managed to sell the show even at its most absurd moments.

Every actor in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is at the top of their game (even when the writing isn’t), and Shipka is no exception. As the daughter of Lucifer (Luke Cook) herself, Shipka faces off against demons, ghouls, and witches of all kinds, selling every single moment of the story. It is because of her that we have come to accept Sabrina Spellman as a young adult heroine rather than the main character of a sitcom. After all, Hart left a profound mark when she played the character in the '90s, to the extent that replacing her in the role felt almost like a death sentence. Nonetheless, Shipka managed to make Sabrina her own.

Kiernan Shipka Has History With the Horror Genre

Totally Killer and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina are far from being Shipka’s only experiences with the horror genre. For instance, while working on the Netflix series, the actress also starred in a horror movie for the streamer. The Silence, directed by Annabelle’s John R. Leonetti, is a rip-off of A Quiet Place that doesn’t do its actors any favors. Still, Shipka still manages to deliver a decent performance as a young girl trying to survive an apocalypse brought on by sound-guided aliens.

However, her most interesting run-in with the genre was in the highly atmospheric The Blackcoat’s Daughter, which premiered in 2015. Directed by Oz Perkins, from the equally vibe-reliant I Am the Pretty Thing that Lives in the House and Gretel and Hansel, The Blackcoat’s Daughter features Shipka as a girl possessed by an evil entity while trapped in her boarding school due to her parents failing to pick her up for winter break. Paired with Lucy Boynton, who plays another student stranded at the school, Shipka delivers one of her greatest performances ever. Restrained, melancholic, and somber, she’s never exactly spooky, but constantly chilling (no pun intended).

What Will It Take for Shipka To Be Recognized as a Scream Queen?

From artsy to teen, depressing to comical, and good to bad, Kiernan Shipka has consistently shown herself to be a capable performer while starring in various kinds of horror films. So, why is it that we are taking so long to recognize her as a scream queen? Well, there are a few possible explanations. For starters, she hasn’t actually starred in any high-profile or prestigious horror movies yet. Unlike Mia Goth, who has played both killer and victim in the critically acclaimed X and Pearl, and Jenna Ortega, who is the current face of the Scream franchise, Shipka has primarily been in smaller projects. Her biggest role yet is her role as Sabrina Spellman in a series that is hardly taken seriously by horror fans and pundits. Sure, one might argue that Ortega also has something of the sort in her résumé with Netflix's Wednesday, but, she also has Scream and her smaller role in X to fall back on.

But, most importantly, the issue is the type of projects that Shipka has been in. Scream queens (and scream kings) are often born of straightforward, preferably bloody movies of the slasher or supernatural kind. Horror comedies and smaller atmospheric projects don’t bode well for those trying for their shot at the crown. Perhaps Shipka still needs a more traditional horror film to truly prove herself as a contender for the spooky throne. Still, with so much experience, including a hit series in which she played the literal spawn of Satan, it’s about time we recognize her as the legend in the making that she is.

