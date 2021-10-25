She also talks about what it’s like bringing a character to life with only your voice and no visual representation.

From C13Features and available on all podcast platforms, the feature-length audio movie Treat tells the story of Allie West (brought to life by Kiernan Shipka), a teenager who lives in a seemingly perfect American town, only nothing is ever perfect and what’s lurking there is far more sinister. Everything was fine, as long as the residents were keeping their deal with a mysterious supernatural entity, but when they don’t meet the requirements of the agreement, secrets begin to come to light and that entity comes to collect.

During this 1-on-1 interview with Collider, Shipka talked about why she was attracted to Treat and wanted to be a part of telling this story, what she liked about bringing Allie to life, bringing a character to life with only your voice and no visual representation, what makes this a great Halloween story, and how she personally feels about scary stories. She also talked about getting to return to the role of Sabrina Spellman for an appearance on Riverdale, and what she learned from her time on Mad Men.

Collider: I thought this was so much fun. When this project came your way, what was your reaction to learning about the opportunity to do something that they were calling an audio movie?

KIERNAN SHIPKA: How often are you presented with the opportunity to do a radio play in 2021? There was something that was just so unique and different about it, that it was such a sell on that front. And then, the story was also so fun and so interesting, and I felt like fit with not only my schedule, but also the time of the year. I thought it was so cool to do something that was Halloween-based. Everything about it was just unique and spoke to me.

When this was presented to you, did you get to read a full script, or was it still being developed?

SHIPKA: I got a script, which was very helpful. I came and swooped in last minute. I feel lucky that I got to read it and get excited about it, and then do it and have it come out, in very quick succession. That was great. That feels very foreign, as an actor, to do something and then see it right away. It’s nice.

Image via via C13Features / Eric Ogden

RELATED: 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina': Could There Be More to Sabrina's Story Beyond Part 4? Kiernan Shipka Weighs In

Was it always the story that you read, or did it change at all?

SHIPKA: It pretty much held true to the script that I read.

What was it that attracted you to this character? Were there things that you particularly were interested in playing with her?

SHIPKA: Yeah, I always look for characters that have layers. Obviously, Allie has a deep sense of melancholy for a teen, that I thought was really authentic and interesting. She’s not like, “Oh, I’m angry. I’m sad. I’m a teenager.” To me, she’s an outcast, sad girl, in many ways, who’s dealing with a lot in her life, and could be placed in so many stories and still be an interesting protagonist, which I thought was interesting. I feel like she’s such a good blueprint for what a protagonist should be. And then, the world around her is painted by her perspective, and that perspective is grounded and resonant. That’s what sells the rest of the story. We’re connected with a teenage girl who’s figuring her life out and a lot of her struggles feel very timeless and very relatable. And then, this crazy, life-threatening thing comes to town and we’re catapulted into an adventure, and yet we’re still grounded with someone that we care about through it. I thought the way that that was painted into the tapestry of the audio experience, the film, or whatever we’re calling, was really special and well done, and why I wanted to do it.

Did this feel different from doing other voice work?

SHIPKA: Yeah because you know that your voice is the only thing. You know that you’re not working with a face, ever. There’s no face happening. With voice-over that I’ve done, you know that it’s gonna be a part of a bigger visual experience and you’re one piece of the puzzle. But to truly rely on your voice as a main carrier for something is really intimidating.

Image via via C13Features / Eric Ogden

What was it like to find out that you’d be getting to reprise your role as Sabrina on Riverdale and take a character that you’ve played, but put her in a world that she hasn’t lived in before?

SHIPKA: It was great. I never really felt like I got to say a proper goodbye to Sabrina when we wrapped, so to be able to revisit her and to see her in a new light, it was like riding a bike. I didn’t know if it was gonna be or not, but coming back and being her again felt great. It also felt nostalgic, which I’d never experienced with Sabrina before because I was always just so in it. So, to go back and be a new person in the same headband was really, really thrilling. I really enjoyed it. It meant a lot to me, it really did.

Was there anything new that you learned about her, by putting her in a world that was different from hers and in a town that is not hers?

SHIPKA: There’s still more to be revealed. She still carries a sense of mystery in the episode. But of course, you’re always learning new things. I think there are always new curiosities. Playing her from a different perspective and in a different timeline was very interesting. I had to work out in my brain what happened in between.

You started on Mad Men when you were so young and were a teenager by the time that finished. What do you feel you learned from that journey, as an actor?

SHIPKA: I think the answer is everything. I learned everything on that show. You start at such a young age, and I learned how to be professional, I learned what good acting meant, I learned what it means to be a good leader and a good person, and a good person on set, what it means to be introspective, and I got different perspectives from brilliant people. Coming out of that, I feel like II couldn’t be luckier to have that foundation.

Image via Warner Bros. Television

RELATED: 'Riverdale’ Season 6 Trailer Reveals the Arrival of Sabrina, Witchcraft, and the Devil

Did it also make you look at the kind of roles you wanted to do differently? When you really are doing adult material as a kid, did it change how you wanted to do things, once you had finished with the show?

SHIPKA: It makes you super picky. Being on a show like Mad Men doesn’t make every script look amazing after. I had a taste of the highest of quality, ever. It made me have very high standards, for the types of characters I play and the people that I work with.

What do you think it is that makes Treat such a great Halloween story?

SHIPKA: It’s classically spooky, in every way. Treat, to me, feels like autumn. It feels like October, in so many ways. It feels like nostalgia. It’s such an homage to so many classic horror tropes and horror films, and yet it has a unique take that’s going to excite people. There’s a lot in it that’s relatable to modern day. There’s a lot of it that’s very escapist. All of the elements working together make for a great listening experience and a great addition to someone’s fun, spooky season.

Are you someone who likes scary stories and movies? Do you lean more towards scare and horror? Do you prefer laughs with your scares?

SHIPKA: It’s very hard to scare me, so I look at it all as a challenge, to be quite honest. I want to be scared. I want a movie to scare me. I truly feel like I’m a bit stone cold, in that regard. It makes it more fun because I can still be entertained, but then, if I do get scared, job well done.

Treat is available on all podcast platforms.

Share Share Tweet Email

Kiernan Shipka Will Head to 'Riverdale' Season 6 as Sabrina Spellman Something witchy this way comes.

Read Next