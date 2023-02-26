Though the Walt Disney Company is certainly most well-known for its massive library of theatrical films under its belt, the House of Mouse also has an equally large selection of serialized and episodic television content. The television history of Disney can be traced back almost to the company's inception, but much of today's animated content from the company can be traced back to the late 1980s and early 1990s with the Disney Afternoon, with shows like Ducktales (1987-1990), Chip 'n' Dale Rescue Rangers (1989-1990), Gargoyles (1994-1997), and more becoming modern classics that are still relevant today. Since then, there has been a plethora of other fantastic series like Kim Possible (2002-2007), Phineas and Ferb (2007-2015), and Gravity Falls (2012-2016) just to name a few. Come this March, another show will be joining the ranks as a potential new favorite. That series is Kiff, a new series following a rambunctious squirrel and her best bunny friend as they navigate the challenges of going through school.

Created by Lucy Heavens (The Mighty Ones) and Nic Smal (Team Jay), the series stars Kimiko Glenn (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) and Michael Croner (Craig of the Creek) as lead characters Kiff and her best friend Barry respectively. The two anthropomorphic companions will likely get into tons of laugh-out-loud high jinks, and thankfully, fans of all ages will have quite a few options to see the new series once it premieres. To learn more about the show's release schedule and all the other details you could possibly need, here is everything we know so far about Kiff.

Watch the Trailers for Kiff

The main and brief trailer for Kiff quickly introduces audiences to its squirrely protagonist, with her quickly getting up to start her day and have some fun. The various plots of the episodic series take a back seat in the teaser in favor of the bright and vibrant animation, effectively serving as a showcase for how many diverse and wacky expressions Kiff can make in the span of a single minute. The trailer ends with Kiff and Barry sitting next to each other at a school desk before Kiff decides to put her foot down. Literally. The second trailer, released on March 10th, 2023, offers even more nutty high jinks and adventures that Kiff and Barry will be getting into in Kiff's first season.

If you find yourself tapping your foot to the main trailer's catchy theme song, you can also check out the below video, which is the official title sequence for Kiff. Not only does the sequence provide even more impressive visuals and stunning environments, but it also shows off an incredibly large cast of characters, many of whom are being voiced by some names that you may recognize.

When and Where Is Kiff Premiering?

Get your acorns and nutty personality ready, because Kiff officially jumps onto Disney Channel on Friday, March 10, 2023, at 8:00 PM EST/PST. Kiff and her friends will then be available to watch on Disney+ a few days later. The show's official episode count has not yet been revealed, but we can expect to see new episodes every following Friday on Disney Channel and every following Wednesday on Disney+. The best way to see the premiere episode of Kiff as soon as possible is to have a cable subscription that includes Disney Channel. In addition to being the home of both live-action sitcoms like Raven's Home (2017-) and other hit animated comedies like Big City Greens (2018-), Disney Channel will also be welcoming Kiff to its family of family-friendly programming when it finally premieres later this Spring.

When Will Kiff Season 1 Stream on Disney+?

As we mentioned, in addition to airing on Disney Channel, Kiff will also be coming to Disney+, however, it is important to note that the series will not be premiering at the same time as the Disney Channel premiere. The premiere episode will be streaming on March 15, 2023. If the current release schedule is any indication, we can expect each episode of Kiff to arrive on Disney+ about five days after the show premieres on Disney Channel.

What Is the Plot of Kiff?

Kiff will be an episodic-animated series, meaning that each episode will tell two eleven-minute stories that will likely stand largely independent of each other, though there may be certain threads that carry over from episode to episode. Below is the official synopsis for Kiff:

"Kiff" is a nutty animated buddy-comedy about an optimistic squirrel Kiff and her chill bunny bestie Barry. From creators and executive producers Lucy Heavens and Nic Smal, the series follows Kiff and Barry as they navigate school, relationships and their often-eccentric community in Table Town, a world where animals and magical oddballs tackle day-to-day life together. Inspired by the people and places Heavens and Smal experienced when they were growing up in Cape Town, South Africa, each half-hour episode, comprised of two 11-minute stories, includes a new original song.

Who Is Making Kiff?

Leading the charge as the series creators of Kiff are Lucy Heavens and Nic Smal, both of whom have experience working together having collaborated on Netflix's Seal Team (2021). As the above synopsis states, both Heavens and Smal are native to Cape Town, South Africa, and to say their own upbringing has influenced the show is an understatement, as it seems that many of the show's characters and locations have been directly inspired by people and places that Heavens and Smal know. This was also the case with Seal Team and their inspirations are exactly what has made them rising stars in the animation world.

Also attached to the show's creative team are co-producer and story editor Kent Osborne (Phineas and Ferb) and producer Winnie Chaffee (Captain Planet and the Planeteers).

Who Is Starring in Kiff?

Starring in the series as the titular lovable and huggable squirrel Kiff is Kimiko Glenn. If any Marvel fans think her voice sounds familiar, that's because she played Peni Parker in the Academy Award-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse. Joining her as the Patrick Star to Kiff's Spongebob Squarepants is Michael Croner as Barry, who voices Shaun in Craig of the Creek.

Joining Glenn and Croner is a very impressive recurring voice cast. The rest of the voice acting cast includes James Monroe Iglehart (Broadway's Aladdin), Lauren Ash (Superstore), Deedee Magno Hall (Steven Universe), Eugene Cordero (Loki), Josh Johnson (The Daily Show with Trevor Noah), Eric Bauza (Looney Toons), Vella Lovell (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Steve Little (Adventure Time), Kent Osborne (Phineas and Ferb), Gary Anthony Williams (Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur), Mary Mack (Solar Opposites), Rhys Darby (Our Flag Means Death), Tom Kenny (Spongebob Squarepants), Katie Crown (Amphibia), Kate Flannery (The Office), Nichole Sakura (Superstore), and Rachel House (Thor: Ragnarok).