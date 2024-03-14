The Big Picture Kiki Barth brings authenticity and humor to RHOM, deserving a full-time role on the series.

Kiki's personal history adds depth to her character, showcasing her confidence and resilience.

Among housewives, Kiki stands out for her empathy and willingness to see things from others' perspectives.

Kiki Barth has been clocking-in season after season on The Real Housewives Of Miami. Despite having a "friend" status within the group since season four of the reality series, Kiki films as often as the other full-time housewives in Miami. Fans of the series have frequently remarked online that the model deserves a promotion to full-time status. Even Kiki herself has said in the past that her eye is on the prize when it comes to earning that mojito. Kiki jokingly told TODAY: "I will be a housewife one day. I'll snatch somebody else's mojito." Bravo should promote Kiki next season. During her February appearance on Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen even congratulated Kiki on the number of people he had seen writing into the show, demanding that Kiki be promoted next season. She brings an authentic and interesting dynamic to every scene in season six.

Kiki emigrated from Haiti to the United States when she was 13 years old. At 15, she was forced into independence, having been kicked out by her father and stepmother. Kiki made her way to the world of fashion, modeling for influential designers, and walking in Miami Swim Week every year. Her fascinating personal history informs Kiki's presence. Her confidence is unflappable. Her quick wit and sharp humor have endeared her to audiences, if not the other wives. However, Kiki is also a rare personality among housewives. It is not often that someone in this world is capable of showing such genuine empathy and the awareness to see things from other people's perspective, even in the midst of a heated argument. Kiki deserves not only a mojito, but also to be centered next season for being the fascinating cast member that she is.

Kiki's History Informs Her Performance on 'RHOM'

Kiki discusses the journey she has taken to get to her current fabulous life in Miami on the Bravo Daily Dish. She details the rocky relationship that she had with her father after he brought her to the United States and subsequently cut her out of his life. She notes that they have not been close since, but she is in a place now where she is ready to move on: "I had to do a lot of soul-searching, a lot of self-reflection and I came to a place where I'm ok with him now."

Since establishing herself in the fashion world in Miami, Kiki has also been raising two children, an 18-year-old son, Shamar, and a 4-year-old daughter, Summer. After the devastating earthquake in Haiti in 2010, Kiki's mom came to the United States and moved in with her and her grandchildren, helping to raise them. While her family life has so far remained off-camera, giving Kiki a mojito next season should open space on the series to feature more of her home life. She talks about being a mom, noting that she likes to be a "cool mom," but that there has to be a balance with children: "I'm probably one of the coolest moms there is, but I'm also very protective." Part of that protectiveness probably means keeping the kids' lives private, however, if Kiki's Haitian mother is as witty and observant as her fun-loving daughter, it would be interesting to see if Kiki's promotion to a full-time housewife would allow the series to feature their dynamic.

Kiki's strength on The Real Housewives Of Miami has always been her authenticity. She remarks on this herself in the Daily Dish: "You get the most out of me because I'm very authentic, and I'm not shy, so I'm down for anything." This "down for anything" attitude is often refreshing, especially among a group that can sometimes try to produce themselves and tell a certain version of their lives, rather than simply being in the moment. Kiki tells OK! Magazine: "People should be looking forward to seeing my personal life because I put more of it out there."

Speaking of her personal life, Kiki has been single for the duration of her appearance on the series. However, she has recently started seeing a mystery man in Los Angeles: "I wouldn't say it's a relationship right now, but it's something that has potential to grow." If this "potential" does develop into something more, Kiki is not the type to hide her personal life on camera. Although she seems determined not to "rush" the relationship, if it does mature to where she is comfortable claiming him publicly, viewers will get to see a whole new side of the model and reality star. That is, if Bravo does the right thing and promotes Kiki to the full-time position that she so clearly deserves.

Miami Ladies Should Be on the Lookout For Kiki

Kiki is not afraid to tell it like it is, or at least, as she sees it. When she speaks to production about the other ladies in her interviews, there is the same element of off-the-cuff humor that she has when chatting with girlfriends in the group. Her wry observations have given her a reputation for being a confessional assassin. The comments she makes are her true feelings, but she always toes a line between humorous observations and having respect for her cast mates. When she teases, her comments are sometimes cutting, but always entertaining. She tells ESSENCE Magazine: "At the end of the day, it's good to have a group of friends, even though you have differences, you can agree to disagree."

Kiki's humor did not go over smoothly with her close friend Larsa Pippen this season. In one of her confessionals, Kiki pokes fun at Larsa for throwing a "coming home" party for her boyfriend Marcus Jordan, who had only been away for a total of five days. Kiki jokes at the reunion that Larsa needs to "grow up" if she can't handle so short a separation from her boyfriend, and in one of her confessionals, she observes that her friend is 50 years old, implying she should be more mature than that by now. At the reunion, Andy asks Larsa how she feels about the other ladies making fun of her welcome home party, and Larsa singles out Kiki. She says she felt hurt by her confessional since she and Kiki have been friends for so long, and since they are in a good place, she felt Kiki was being hurtful.

When Larsa tries to use Kiki's comments as a reason to claim that Kiki has been a bad friend to her, the discussion breaks down into an argument about who has been a worse friend. Kiki asserts: "Larsa, you've been a horrible friend to me. Are you the same Larsa that said I have to find a man to hang out with you?" The editors then cut to a talking head where Larsa tells production that she is past the point of hanging out with her friends, saying if Kiki wants to hang out she has to get a boyfriend to join them on their nights out now that she is part of a couple. Kiki then asks Larsa to explain what she had said that was so much more offensive to her than these kinds of comments: "All that I said is you are 50." Kiki is careful in her confessionals to express her true opinion and throws playful shade at the other ladies. However, unlike her friend Larsa and many other women in the housewives world, when Kiki sees that her opinion has hurt someone, she is more than ready to offer genuine apologies and own her part in any disagreement. It speaks to her authenticity, and the fact that she cares about her friendships within the group. As she told ESSENCE, "I just love being around them, no matter what it is."

Kiki Has the Biggest Heart Among Her Co-Stars

When it is clear that Larsa is genuinely hurt by her friend's comments, Kiki attempts to make peace. She explains to her friend: "I just want Larsa, like, when something is wrong, try to understand where the person is coming from, especially when the person is soft and apologizing to you." This is not the first time that someone on the cast has observed that Larsa needs to look at her role in escalating disagreements into full blow-outs. Guerdy Abraira has also repeatedly tried to make this point with Larsa, with far less patience. Then Kiki offers the rarest of all things in the housewives world, a sincere apology that also takes accountability. "I understand what I said, Larsa, to you was mean, and I apologize. And I can see where you are coming from. But as your friend who was hanging out with you this whole time, I really felt hurt." Larsa seemingly accepts the apology, and they agree to move on.

Kiki always works to see things from both sides, and she is mature enough to put her ego aside in an argument so that peace can be made, and the group can move on. It's a refreshing trait in a group of women who sometimes dig their heels in, arguing tit-for-tat about who is right or wrong, rather than attempting to come to a place of resolution. Kiki's humble upbringing, and the hard work and true grit that it took to earn her place in Miami, contribute to this maturity. She has enough room in her heart to forgive and forget, once she gets her point across. To work with some of the greats in fashion design, models often need to be able to navigate artistic egos. However, just because she has this emotional maturity, does not mean she can't see the humor in the situation as well.

When her friends are arguing at different points throughout the season, you can often see Kiki pulling funny faces and muttering to herself about how the ladies are bringing too much emotion to an issue that could easily be resolved if they were just able to own their wrongdoings. At the reunion, when Alexia Nepola and Larsa are shouting at each other about who is the bigger liar, Kiki, and Julia Lemigova begin to cuddle on the couch. The pair eventually share a kiss, seemingly out of boredom. When Andy asks why they are suddenly kissing one another, Julia explains that it is an effort to get the other women's attention "so they would stop talking over each other." Andy notes: "Well, it got my attention. Everyone quieted down." Kiki is once again "down for anything" and her commitment to dragging her friends when they are doing too much consistently provides light and funny moments like this that the series genuinely needs. Her hard work, quick wit, and big heart make Kiki one of the most fascinating "friends" in housewives' history. Bravo should reward such a stalwart performance by finally giving this woman her mojito.

Catch up on season six and past seasons of The Real Housewives of Miami streaming on Peacock.