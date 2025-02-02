Kiki’s Delivery Service came out 36 years ago, and it remains one of Studio Ghibli’s best films, as well as being the highest-rated Hayao Miyazaki film on Rotten Tomatoes. Miyazaki is known to draw from his own experience in his movies, with his most recent project, The Boy and the Heron, being his most autobiographical project to date. Kiki's Delivery Service is also very much about Miyazaki, but in a different way-- it serves as a metaphor for Miyazaki's creative process. Kiki's journey with her powers contains important wisdom that will resonate with artists in any medium.

In 'Kiki's Delivery Service,' Kiki Experiences Burnout

Kiki's Delivery Service follows a 13-year-old witch named Kiki (Minami Takayama) who sets out on her own in search of a town to settle in and practice her craft, a requirement for young witches. Kiki and her cat Jiji (Rei Sakuma) fly on her mother's broom to the town of Koriko, which Miyazaki modeled after Stockholm. To support herself, she takes a job at a bakery owned by a kind couple named Osono (Keiko Toda) and Fukuo (Kōichi Yamadera) in exchange for a room. While she is settling into her new life as an independent witch, Kiki realizes that she can use her power of flight to start her own courier service and deliver goods to people quickly via her broom. One of the many things to love about this film is how it realistically portrays being a self-starter and setting your life up as a creative professional. Kiki works two jobs, exhibiting an enterprising spirit.

Sometimes, we push ourselves too hard in pursuit of a dream. Towards the end of the film, Kiki burns out. Miyazaki hints that maybe Kiki needs to slow down when she flies through a storm one night and ends up being sick in bed the next day. Not long after, Kiki loses the ability to communicate with her cat, Jiji. Then, she discovers she can no longer get her broomstick to fly. The harder she tries, the more frustrated and worried she gets that she has lost her witch powers forever.

'Kiki's Delivery Service' Explores the Ups and Downs of Creativity