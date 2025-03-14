Do duologies get any better than Kill Bill? Taken together, Kill Bill: Vol. 1 and Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (released in 2003 and 2004 respectively), both complement each other so well while also being very different. Vol. 1 has a good deal of action and a debatable style-over-substance approach that actually works, while Vol. 2 strips the action back a little and focuses more on characters, particularly when it comes to a couple of key backstories.

Kill Bill is a revenge epic, and the action, style, set pieces, and soundtrack choices might stand out the most at first, but the characters here are stronger and more memorable than some might give them credit for (even the ones who are mostly just in Vol. 1). The best characters are ranked below, starting with some interesting supporting ones and ending with a no-brainer of a pick (it is what it is).