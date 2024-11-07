Even compared to all the other movies directed by Quentin Tarantino, Kill Bill (mostly Vol. 1) is especially violent. Tarantino’s never been shy about featuring bloody deaths and over-the-top on-screen carnage, but Kill Bill is all about revenge, and so it puts the violence front and center. Only Inglourious Basterds has more on-screen deaths, which is understandable, considering that one's a war movie with a particularly death-heavy climax.

Beyond the violence, though, Kill Bill is also worth celebrating for its dialogue, because it’s sharply written in ways you'd expect from Tarantino. Though Vol. 2 is a bit heavier on the talking and lighter on the action, there are great quotes found across both volumes, with the following all ranking among the best found within this epic and ambitious duology.

10 "It's the wood that should fear your hand, not the other way around. No wonder you can't do it, you acquiesce to defeat before you even begin." - Pai Mei

'Kill Bill: Vol. 2' (2004)

Most Quentin Tarantino movies play around with time to some extent, and Kill Bill: Vol. 2 is no exception, with some non-chronological storytelling used here to flesh out the backstories of the film’s two most prominent characters: the vengeful Bride (AKA Beatrix Kiddo) and the titular Bill, her final target. Concerning The Bride, Vol. 2 goes to great lengths to show how she became the proficient warrior she was shown to be throughout Vol. 1.

She’s trained by Pai Mei, with the two initially being at odds before the legendary martial artist understands her potential, and she begins to accept his unusual methods. Pai Mei is played by Gordon Liu, in a neat reversal of the sorts of roles he played when he was younger (notably being the student going through hectic training in The 36th Chamber of Shaolin). In the role, he gets to drop some very memorable dialogue, including a claim that the wood The Bride must learn to punch through should fear her hand, and not the other way around.

9 "Revenge is never a straight line. It's a forest. And like a forest, it's easy to lose your way... To get lost... To forget where you came in." - Hattori Hanzō

'Kill Bill: Vol. 1' (2003)

Gordon Liu wasn't the only legendary martial arts veteran who got to play a part in Kill Bill, as Vol. 1 also saw Sonny Chiba play a small but memorable role as Hattori Hanzō. The Bride visits Hanzō and requests he make a sword for her so she can set about on her quest for vengeance against Bill and the four other people who wronged her, even though Hanzō’s put his swordsmith days behind him.

He’s convinced to do so because The Bride’s target is Bill, but he remains somewhat hesitant about contributing to the (regrettably necessary) violence that lies ahead. He warns about how someone can get lost in revenge, likening it to a forest, with this particular quote hitting extra hard because of its placement in the film. It comes near the end of Vol. 1, during a montage, after the viewer has seen The Bride take out two of her five targets (in non-chronological order, but still), and therefore could well be in the process of “getting lost” in her quest.

8 "I'm calling you a killer. A natural born killer. You always have been, and you always will be. Moving to El Paso, working in a used record store… That's you, trying to disguise yourself as a worker bee. That's you trying to blend in with the hive. But you're not a worker bee. You're a renegade killer bee." - Bill

'Kill Bill: Vol. 2' (2004)

Kill Bill wasn’t shy about referencing older movies, and this even extended into Quentin Tarantino name-dropping a movie he wrote the original screenplay for: 1994’s Natural Born Killers. The titular Bill pretty much says the title while talking to The Bride near the end of Kill Bill: Vol. 2, referencing how she always has been – and likely always will be – a “natural born killer.”

It’s a small part of a long monologue delivered by Bill, summarizing why he reacted so violently to The Bride’s attempts to distance herself from the assassin lifestyle she’d lived and thrived within. He also discusses Superman around this point, quite memorably, saying how Superman is the character’s main identity, and Clark Kent is his alter-ego, likening The Bride’s attempts to live an ordinary life as doing a similar thing to Superman, albeit – in his eyes – unsuccessfully.

7 "The price you pay for bringing up either my Chinese or American heritage as a negative is... I collect your f**king head. Just like this f**ker here. Now, if any of you sons of b**ches got anything else to say, now's the f**king time!" - O-Ren Ishii

'Kill Bill: Vol. 1' (2003)

A good chunk of Kill Bill: Vol. 1 is devoted to O-Ren Ishii, above all the other targets on The Bride’s kill list. Bill and Budd don’t really get much screen time until Vol. 2, Elle Driver has one big scene in Vol. 1, but most of her screen time is also in the second movie, and Vernita Green makes less of an impression than anyone. But O-Ren, as The Bride’s first target chronologically, is shown to be formidable and tragic in equal measure.

She’s formidable because she’s a high-ranking yakuza boss, and tragic because her backstory is one filled with as much heartbreak, death, and betrayal as The Bride’s own. O-Ren’s also cool, though, and slicing off the head of someone who disrespects her before threatening to do the same to anyone else who makes the same mistake showcases her inherent bad-ass-ness the clearest.

6 "I've killed a hell of a lot of people to get to this point, but I have only one more. The last one. The one I'm driving to right now. The only one left. And when I arrive at my destination, I am gonna kill Bill." - The Bride

'Kill Bill: Vol. 2' (2004)

On top of Natural Born Killers being referenced in dialogue, Kill Bill: Vol. 2 also features a title drop near the beginning of the film that might be on-the-nose, but gets pulled off nonetheless. Uma Thurman’s performance helps sell it, with Vol. 2 effectively opening with her talking to the camera, saying that her quest for vengeance is almost complete, and that Bill is in her sights.

It does also give away that she’ll knock off targets #3 and #4 on her five-person list before viewers see it happen, but this whole saga is about the journey more than the destination; seeing how she does what she does, more so than just what she does. Anyway, Vol. 2’s opening concluding with The Bride saying, “And when I arrive at my destination, I am gonna kill Bill” does make for one hell of a first impression for this saga’s second installment.

5 "That woman deserves her revenge and we deserve to die." - Budd

'Kill Bill: Vol. 2' (2004)

It would be a stretch to call Kill Bill an entirely nuanced or challenging look at revenge, because much of it is intentionally straightforward, much in the way that revenge movies of old – particularly those involving martial arts – were very direct. But Hattori Hanzō did offer the idea of one getting lost in a quest for revenge, and Bill’s brother, Budd, offers some deeper thoughts about the whole thing, too.

He’s first heard saying, “That woman deserves her revenge and we deserve to die” within the closing montage that houses Hanzō’s words, but the full context of what he says isn't revealed until a longer scene within Vol. 2. It suggests some remorse on Budd’s part for what they did to The Bride, but then he follows it up with, “But then again, so does she. So, I guess we'll just see. Won't we?” It would probably sound ridiculous in any other movie, but Tarantino – and Budd’s actor, Michael Madsen – make it work oddly well.

4 "I am finished doing what I swore an oath to God 28 years ago to never do again. I've created, "something that kills people." And in that purpose, I was a success. I've done this because, philosophically, I am sympathetic to your aim. I can tell you with no ego, this is my finest sword. If on your journey, you should encounter God, God will be cut." - Hattori Hanzō

'Kill Bill: Vol. 1' (2003)

It’s a testament to how great the Hattori Hanzō portion of Kill Bill: Vol. 1 is that the master swordsmith gets two noteworthy chunks of dialogue, even though his role in the entire 4+ hour saga is relatively small. He monologues here, but more than earns the right to do so, as it serves as an explanation of why he’s chosen to go against his word and once more craft a sword for The Bride.

He reckons with what he’s done and gets philosophical in a striking way, and the way the monologue ends - with Hanzō claiming, “If on your journey, you should encounter God, God will be cut” - is just incredible. It also works to build anticipation for the sword-fighting action to come, because while this moment is quiet and self-reflective, it also suggests that a huge storm is coming once the sword is actually used. Anyone who’s seen the climax to Kill Bill: Vol. 1 knows exactly what that huge storm looks like.

3 "It was not my intention to do this in front of you. For that I'm sorry. But you can take my word for it, your mother had it coming. When you grow up, if you still feel raw about it, I'll be waiting." - The Bride

'Kill Bill: Vol. 1' (2003)

Just as Kill Bill: Vol. 2 ends with a confrontation in a house that involves a young girl, so too does Kill Bill: Vol. 1 begin with something comparable. Vernita Green is The Bride’s second target chronologically, but the non-chronological order of the film does mean she’s the first of The Bride’s targets seen being killed on-screen, and it ends up happening in front of Vernita’s young daughter, Nikki.

Any hope for a third Kill Bill probably stems from this scene, seeing as The Bride tells Nikki, “When you grow up, if you still feel raw about it, I'll be waiting,” which could be a way for the cycle of revenge to continue, narratively speaking. Even if Vol. 3 never happens, it does add a little more moral complexity to the first volume of Kill Bill, which is otherwise pretty much focused on style and action more than anything too deep thematically.

2 Elle Driver: "That's right. I killed your master. And now I'm gonna kill you too, with your own sword, no less, which in the very immediate future, will become... my sword." The Bride: "B**ch, you don't have a future."

'Kill Bill: Vol. 2' (2004)

The major action sequence found within Kill Bill: Vol. 2 is intense and pretty extreme, but also rather unusual. Elle Driver and The Bride cross swords within an extremely confined location, fighting (almost) to the death inside a cramped trailer. Elle isn't seen dying, but The Bride does pluck out her one remaining eye and leaves her for dead, thrashing around inside a trailer that also has a deadly snake inside it.

Just as impactful as the fight itself is the verbal sparring between the two women, with Elle gloating about killing Pai Mei and threatening to kill The Bride herself “in the future” before taking The Bride’s sword for herself. Again, it’s a testament to Thurman’s performance that she totally sells the line, “B**ch, you don't have a future,” a piece of dialogue that would come across as cheesy or even hackneyed in the wrong hands.

1 "No. You're not a bad person. You're a terrific person. You're my favorite person, but every once in a while, you can be a real c**t." - Bill

'Kill Bill: Vol. 2' (2004)

At the end of Kill Bill is a happy ending, and a well-earned one at that, owing to just how much The Bride has to go through physically and emotionally to enact her revenge and recover her daughter. Vol. 2 of the saga culminates with The Bride finally confronting Bill, but instead of battling in the traditional sense, the time they share together on screen sees them talking extensively.

It’s all dialogue-driven but still manages to have all the punch and tension found in the more action-packed climax of Vol. 1; just a very different sort of punchiness, admittedly. And it all culminates with Bill, acknowledging he’s close to death after The Bride performs the Five Point Palm Exploding Heart Technique on him, expressing his love and hate for her in one snappy and rather vulgar sentence. But it’s the context and the delivery that makes it work. It’s an oddly cathartic moment, sending Bill out on his own terms and bringing closure to the conflict between him and The Bride. It’s bittersweet in the moment, to some extent, but once the moment’s over, the sweetness overpowers the bitter. After all, “The lioness has rejoined her cub, and all is right in the jungle.”

