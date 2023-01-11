The release of a third Kill Bill film might yet be tentative, but thanks to SZA, fans of the popular Quentin Tarantino film can look to her latest music video for her song Kill Bill for some much-needed consolation as they continue to hope that the ace auteur hurries to make that trilogy sooner rather than later. The song for the music video is in its entirety an homage to the hit film, with SZA out on a revenge spree as the Bride, dressed in a red version of the character's iconic yellow suit, complete with a black version of the bangs hairdo sported by Uma Thurman. Also featured is the character of Vernita Green, code-named Copperhead, with Vivica A. Fox returning to reprise the role.

Revenge is sweet and SZA is enjoying every bit of it in this music video directed by Christian Breslauer. The 5-minute video opens with SZA receiving a loving embrace followed by a shock break-up note from her boyfriend, who then proceeds to add insult to injury by having a group of armed men shoot down their trailer home with her still inside. Then arrives Copperhead, who picks her up in her car and drives her off to get her trained and equipped for smooth revenge.

While the video doesn't include the part where Copperhead betrays Beatrix, it does feature other references from the film, from Budd's trailer to O-Ren’s anime compilation and the violent action sequence at the House of the Blue Leaves with the Crazy 88, where SZA slashes through her enemies with a samurai sword. She ultimately exerts her revenge, ripping out her ex-lover's heart with her blade. In true Beatrix fashion, SZA concludes the video by teasing more violent revenge as the concluding lyric has her admitting that jealousy has gotten the best of her.

RELATED: From 'RoboCop' to 'Kill Bill', 10 Goriest Death Scenes in Non-Horror Movies

The music video certainly has us wishing for more Kill Bill and if anything, we do hope that when Tarantino sees it, the video will get his creative juices to flow in the direction of a second sequel. The Oscar-winning director has not been completely mum about Volume 3 though; in a recent appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast, he teased the direction he would want the third film to follow saying:

“I think it’s just revisiting the characters 20 years later and just imagining the Bride and her daughter, Bebe, having 20 years of peace, and then that peace is shattered,” Tarantino said. “And now The Bride and Bebe are on the run and just the idea of being able to cast Uma [Thurman] and cast her daughter Maya [Hawke] in the thing would be fucking exciting.”

Though her role was killed off in the film, Fox is down with the idea and has even suggested that her character's child Nikkia Bell be thrown into the mix, with Bell setting out on her own revenge mission to avenge her mother's death, which she witnessed in the final moments of the film. Fox has suggested that Zendaya plays the adult Bell, while Hawke on the other hand has said she'd be down for that kind of role, but the ball is in Tarantino's court, and we're all waiting for the moment when he chooses to take a shot.

Check out the music video for SZA's Kill Bill below: