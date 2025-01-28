Hulu is looking to get off to a roaring start in February with one of cinema's most violent and acclaimed duologies from the mind of Quentin Tarantino. The action-packed revenge films Kill Bill: Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 will come to the Disney-owned platform together at the beginning of next month, bringing buckets of blood, martial arts, and an unstoppable Uma Thurman as a vengeful former assassin. Together, they tell the complete story of The Bride and her quest to, well, kill Bill and all the other members of the Deadly Vipers for destroying her life outside the organization. Despite being two parts of the same tale, however, they offer far different experiences stylistically and narratively that still come together to create a stylish ode to Japanese cinema and exploitation films.

Volume 1 is more style over substance, with Tarantino focusing on action as The Bride awakens ready to enact her revenge. Her story begins when her jealous ex-lover Bill and the Vipers crash her wedding rehearsal, killing everyone and leaving her in a coma. After losing her husband, four years of her life, and, presumably, her unborn daughter, she drafts a hit list and gets to work hunting down everyone involved with the life-changing incident. Wherever she goes, she leaves nothing but blood and body parts in her wake, fighting through injuries and trauma until her mission is complete. Volume 2, meanwhile, slows down the action to take a look at the more human side of Beatrix and even Bill, despite his horrible actions. Instead of simply killing her way down the list of surviving Vipers, she's also forced to look within herself before finally facing her destiny with the man she set out to end.

Separated from each other and released in 2003 and 2004, both Kill Bill have earned remarkably similar ratings from critics, as indicated by their respective 85% and 84% Rotten Tomatoes scores, and raked in similar box office hauls of $180.9 million and $152.2 million. Legendary critic Roger Ebert even gave them matching four-star reviews with especially high praise for the conclusion that defies the expectations of Volume 1. Some viewers were divided over the gamble of front-loading the action and visual splendor while leaving the second film more time to unpack the more emotional side of The Bride's bloody rampage, but that hasn't stopped the duology from standing out in its own way among Tarantino's catalog. Thurman's killer performance was also accompanied by a star-studded supporting cast of characters played by David Carradine, Lucy Liu, Vivica A. Fox, Darryl Hannah, and Michael Madsen who have managed to become iconic even in the shadow of Beatrix and her yellow jumpsuit.

What Else Has Uma Thurman Done of Late?

Though she's since avoided working with Tarantino again for understandable reasons, Thurman continues to have a strong presence in Hollywood. She most recently joined Richard Gere and Jacob Elordi in Paul Schrader's latest drama Oh, Canada, though 2023 also marked a strong year for the Oscar nominee between playing the President of the United States in the smash hit adaptation of Red, White and Royal Blue and reuniting with her Pulp Fiction co-star Samuel L. Jackson in The Kill Room. It was recently announced that she'll soon be coming back to the small screen too, as she's set to face off against Michael C. Hall as a recurring cast member on Dexter: Resurrection. This year, she'll also lend her voice alongside Kenneth Branagh and Oscar Isaac in the Charles Dickens religious tale, The King of Kings.

Kill Bill Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 slash their way to Hulu on February 1. Stay tuned here at Collider for more on the latest titles coming to streaming as 2025 continues.