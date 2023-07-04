It looks like the Kill Bill franchise has officially come to an end, with any hopes for a potential third film brought down by the filmmaker behind the previous installments. During a recent interview with DeMorgen, Quentin Tarantino stated that he's done working on movies featuring the Uma Thurman protagonist, opting for focusing on a different project that will mark the end of his filmography. After decades of creating some of the most impressive features that have ever premiered on the big screen, the famous director will bring his career to an end. Here's what Tarantino said regarding the updated status of Kill Bill: Vol. 3, "I don’t see that. My last film is about a film critic, a male critic. And he plays in the 70s."

The first Kill Bill movie premiered in 2003, and it followed the Bride (Thurman) as she faces the consequences of being an agent for the Deadly Viper for so long. The plot of the film starts when the organization attempts to kill her the day of her wedding, sending her on a quest for revenge that would feature thrilling action sequences and stunning cinematography. Lucy Liu played O-Ren Ishii, who once shared a close friendship with the Bride until the latter left the Deadly Viper. Ishii would eventually become the protagonist's first target at the end of the day, as the woman in the yellow jumpsuit fought her way across the Viper's top agents.

Given how the story was always envisioned to be told through two films, Kill Bill: Vol. 2 debuted on the big screen only six months later, in April 2004. By this point, the Bride was already tired of the mess she had to go through just for a chance of killing the Snake Charmer (David Carradine). It had also been revealed that the former leader of the Deadly Viper wasn't only her former employer, but the father of her child as well. The romance between them, followed by their crude break-up, make the pieces fall into place. After all, there was a reason for the violent group to attack during a wedding rehearsal.

Quentin Tarantino's Last Film

Throughout the course of his career, Tarantino had always teased the fact that he wanted to end his journey as a filmmaker with his tenth release. When his ninth feature, Once Upon a Time in...Hollywood, premiered in 2019, there was plenty of speculation regarding what the final Tarantino project would be about. A couple of years would go by until the director confirmed that the feature will follow a movie critic in the 70s, using his love for the industry as the final perspective shown for one of his protagonists. A release date hasn't been set for the film, and the critic itself hasn't been cast as of today.

